Irumudi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja's Blockbuster Film Online

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is scheduled to stream on a leading OTT platform this September in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
Directed by Shiva Nirvana and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Baby Nakshatra and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles.
The narrative follows Trinadh, an alcoholic father who observes a 40-day Ayyappa deeksha to rebuild his relationship with his young daughter.
Irumudi OTT release update: Ravi Teja starrer Telugu drama Irumudi, which hit the screens on August 21, is set to make its OTT debut this week. The digital debut arrives as the feature enters its fourth week.
The emotional family drama sustained solid ticket sales over the past month before securing its upcoming digital premiere. Those who missed the film in theatres can now watch it in the comfort of their homes.
When and where to watch Irumudi online
Netflix will stream Irumudi from September 18 in Telugu alongside dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
About Irumudi plot and cast
The story revolves around the complex and emotional bond between a father and his daughter. Ravi Teja plays Trinadh, an alcoholic who decides to take Ayyappa deeksha and stays away from alcohol for 40 days.
Baby Nakshatra plays his daughter Manemma. Priya Bhavani Shankar portrays his wife Kaveri, with Sai Kumar cast as Guruswamy and Swasika appearing as a school teacher.
The film was extensively shot in Sileru, a small town on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.
Ravi Teja received praise for playing Trinadh. Baby Nakshatra was also lauded for her role as Manemma.
Shiva Nirvana directed the film, backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.
Box office milestone
Produced on a reported ₹45 crore budget, the film amassed almost ₹208.18 crore in gross domestic earnings over 24 days, according to industry estimates. It became only the fourth movie in 2026 to breach the ₹200 crore mark, following Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, The Raja Saab and Peddi.