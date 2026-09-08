Vishwanath And Sons OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Suriya’s ₹260 Crore Hit

Vishwanath and Sons has crossed ₹260 crore worldwide after 25 days.
Suriya delivers his second ₹250 crore worldwide grosser of 2026.
The Netflix release arrives across five Indian languages in September.
After enjoying a strong theatrical run, Suriya’s latest film Vishwanath and Sons is now set for its OTT release. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film has crossed ₹260 crore worldwide after completing 25 days in cinemas, giving Suriya another major commercial success in 2026.
The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, a celebrated shooter whose disciplined life begins to change as he confronts ageing, family responsibilities and an unexpected relationship. Mamitha Baiju plays his love interest, while Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon are also part of the cast.
Vishwanath and Sons OTT release on Netflix
The film's move to streaming follows its strong worldwide performance. With its gross crossing the ₹250 crore mark, Vishwanath and Sons is Suriya's second film of 2026 to reach the milestone.
His earlier release Karuppu went past ₹300 crore worldwide, making this a particularly strong year for the actor at the box office. Vishwanath and Sons has also drawn attention because Suriya's character has some similarities to Sanjay Ramaswamy from his 2005 psychological thriller Ghajini.
Suriya, Mamitha Baiju lead the cast
The film explores Sanjay's personal life alongside his sporting achievements, with the relationship between his character and Mamitha's role forming an important part of the story.
Mamitha Baiju has also appeared in another recent film, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which similarly explores an age-gap relationship. Meanwhile, Vishwanath and Sons marks Raveena Tandon's return to Tamil cinema after a long gap. Her last Tamil film was Kamal Haasan's Aalavandhan, released in 2001.
So, when and where can fans watch Vishwanath and Sons?
The Suriya-starrer will premiere on Netflix on September 11, 2026. It will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.