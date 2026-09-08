Asha Bhosle’s Last Playback Song Ae Meri Zindagi From Om Ka Hari Unveiled On Her Birth Anniversary

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Titled ‘Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hain Kahan’, the song features footage from her recording session for Om Ka Hari, adding a deeply personal touch to her final feature-film recording.

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Om Ka Hari
Om Ka Hari Unveils Asha Bhosle's Last Song Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Asha Bhosle's final feature-film recording has been unveiled on her birth anniversary.

  • ‘Ae Meri Zindagi' features footage from Bhosle's recording session for Om Ka Hari.

  • Om Ka Hari stars Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan and Anshuman Jha.

Asha Bhosle's last playback song, 'Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hain Kahan’, has been unveiled on the legendary singer's birth anniversary. The song is part of Harish Vyas' Om Ka Hari, which stars Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan and Anshuman Jha. The accompanying music video also features behind-the-scenes footage of Bhosle recording the song, offering audiences a glimpse into her final feature-film musical contribution.

The song was launched as part of the film's music celebrations in Mumbai, where the album's connection to Asha Bhosle's decades-long career was highlighted. The soundtrack also features Amit Kumar, son of the late Kishore Kumar, Paresh Pahuja and two songs performed by Raghubir Yadav.

Asha Bhosle last playback song from Om Ka Hari

Speaking about the release in a statement, Anshuman Jha said Bhosle had been regarded as an integral part of generations of listeners and described her contribution to Om Ka Hari as deeply meaningful. It was also said that releasing the song on her birth anniversary made the moment feel particularly special.

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Director Harish Vyas also reflected on the occasion, saying that having Bhosle’s final feature-film recording in Om Ka Hari was a privilege. He described the song’s release as a celebration of the singer's enduring musical legacy rather than simply another soundtrack launch.

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Om Ka Hari cast and release details

Om Ka Hari brings together Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan and Anshuman Jha in the lead roles. The film's music launch also saw Yadav perform two songs from the album before a live audience in Mumbai.

The release of ‘Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hain Kahan’ gives fans an opportunity to hear Bhosle's voice in a recording that carries considerable significance for Indian cinema and music.

Om Ka Hari movie trailer - YouTube
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Om Ka Hari is scheduled to arrive in cinemas across India on September 18.

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