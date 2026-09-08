Nashra Sandhu Creates History With Record Six-Wicket Haul In Women's Asia Cup

Nashra Sandhu became the first Pakistan bowler to claim six wickets in a Women’s T20I match
Sandhu entered the attack right after the Powerplay with Hong Kong, China at 28/2 and wrecked the chase to bundle them out for 71
Earlier, Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored with 47 runs off 35 balls to help Pakistan post 143 despite Joyleen Kaur taking 4-19
Nashra Sandhu became the first Pakistan bowler to take six wickets in a Women’s T20I as Hong Kong, China’s chase of 144 fell apart in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. Pakistan sealed a semi-final place after Hong Kong, China were bowled out for 71, 72 runs short.
Sandhu struck soon after the Powerplay and never let the chase settle. She finished with the best figures by a Pakistan Women’s T20I bowler and became the tournament’s second six-wicket hauls after Chamari Athapaththu’s 7-5 against Indonesia last week.
Sandhu’s Six-Wicket Burst
By the time the left-arm spinner came on, Hong Kong, China were 28/2. Mariko Hill had fallen for her third duck in a row and Natasha Miles had been removed by Sadia Iqbal off her first ball.
Sandhu then broke the brief stand between Yasmin Daswani and Kary Chan. That was the only real resistance Hong Kong, China offered. Two overs later, she removed Marina Lamplough and Maryam Bibi in four balls to leave them at 40/5.
The collapse deepened from there. Sandhu was on a hat-trick after dismissing Shanzeen Shahzad and Alison Sui with plenty of flight. She mixed in the occasional quicker delivery too, and that variation brought her sixth wicket off the final ball of her spell.
It was Sandhu’s maiden five-for in T20Is. She also became only the third Pakistan bowler to take a Women’s T20I five-for, after Nida Dar in 2018 and Omaima Sohail in 2022, both against Sri Lanka.
Pakistan’s Earlier Innings
Joyleen Kaur’s spell of 4-19 helped Hong Kong, China keep Pakistan in check. Only four Pakistan batters crossed into double figures.
Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored with 47 off 35 balls. Pakistan slipped from 92/2 to 101/6, yet still pushed past 140. That looked a steep target for the Hong Kong, China line-up from the start.
Chan held on and made 30 before Ayesha Zafar bowled her in the 16th over. Joyleen Kaur was the last wicket to fall as Hong Kong, China finished on 71 all out.
Semi-Final Opponent
Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka in the second semi-final on September 11.