How Pakistan Can Still Qualify For Women’s Asia Cup Semi-Final Despite Surrendering To India

Pakistan's heavy defeat to India has not ended their Women’s Asia Cup semi-final hopes. Sana Fatima's side remain second in Group A with two points and have their qualification fate in their own hands heading into their final match against Hong Kong.
A victory against Hong Kong would guarantee Pakistan a place in the semi-finals alongside India. Even a no-result would be enough for Pakistan to move to three points.
Thailand are the only team that can still theoretically match Pakistan's existing points tally, but their net run rate leaves them at a significant disadvantage.
Pakistan women’s cricket team will face Hong Kong in their third and final Group A match of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on Monday (September 7) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After getting thrashed by India by seven wickets in their last encounter, a victory against Hong Kong will take them to the next stage of the continental championship.
India and Sri Lanka have finished at the top of the points table in their respective groups with six points each, while Pakistan are currently placed second in Group A with two points.
Thailand also have two points from three matches, but their net run rate of -2.050 is significantly lower than Pakistan’s -0.569. A no-result against Hong Kong will also be enough for Pakistan, as they would move to three points, while Hong Kong can collect only one point. Thailand, meanwhile, are already stuck on two points after completing their campaign.
If Pakistan beat Hong Kong, they will comfortably qualify for the Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals alongside India. In their previous fixture, the Sana Fatima-led side suffered a massive defeat against India in Dubai. Pakistan were bowled out for just 55 in 18.1 overs after opting to bat first, eventually losing the game by seven wickets.
If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will face defending champions Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka became the first team from Group B to secure a semi-final berth on Sunday after registering a four-wicket win over Bangladesh.
India will feature in the first semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday, September 10. The Women in Blue will face the winner of Tuesday’s match between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates.
With qualification in their hands, Pakistan will look to put their heavy defeat against India behind them and seal their place in the knockout stage with a convincing performance against Hong Kong.