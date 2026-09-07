Shubman Gill Makes Fiery Statement Against Arshdeep Singh On Sher-E-Punjab T20 League Debut | Watch

Shubman Gill made an immediate impact on his Sher-E-Punjab T20 League debut by taking on India teammate Arshdeep Singh. The Indian Test captain scored 40 off just 21 balls.
Gill's aggressive innings came to an end in the 10th over, but not before he had put the opposition under pressure. After hitting Jassinder Singh for a six and a four in consecutive deliveries.
Arshdeep endured a particularly expensive outing while leading Ludhiana Lions. After conceding three fours to Gill and two boundaries to Vihan Malhotra in his first spell.
The Indian Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, turned up the heat against his Indian teammate Arshdeep Singh and his side on debut in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League on Sunday, leading Fazilka Falcons. Shubman scored 40 runs off 21 balls, including seven fours and one six.
In the third over, Gill chased his India teammate Arshdeep Singh, hitting the pacer for two boundaries. In the following over, he did the same against Krish Bhagat.
In the tenth over, he was dismissed by leg-spinner Kartik Chadha after hitting spinner Jassinder Singh for a six and four off consecutive deliveries.
Not A Good Day For The Indian Pacer
On the other hand, it was a forgettable outing for the left-arm Indian pacer, leading Ludhiana Lions. He was belted by a young Vihan Malhotra for two boundaries in the very first over, before getting hit by Shubman for three fours. Arshdeep ended his first spell with figures reading 2-0-23-0.
He returned for his second spell in the 17th over and spent 10 runs, including two fours from Jaiveer Bhinder.
He came back in the 19th over, where the duo of Prerit Dutta and Jaiveer Singh mustered him for another 18 runs. He bowled a no-ball in the over and then went for a six on the free hit. His form will be a concern for India as he is picked for the T20 series against Afghanistan starting from September 11.
Last Ball Thriller
Shubman Gill's team Fazilka Falcons pipped the Ludhiana Lions by a solitary run in their Sher-e-Punjab T20 League match here.
Despite Gill's fiery start Falcons' innings could manage only 170 for 9 in their 20 overs. In reply, Lions were restricted to 169 after 20 overs.
For his explosive contribution at the top of the order and the impact of his much-awaited first appearance of the season, Gill was named Player of the Match.
With 19 runs required from the last six balls, the game went down to the wire. The Lions kept their hopes alive until the final delivery, but with six needed off the last ball, Pathania could manage only a boundary, leaving Ludhiana agonisingly short of victory.