Pakistan Cricket In Turmoil: PCB Starts Internal Inquiry 'Concerning Discipline And Conduct' On England Tour

P PTI Published at: 7 September 2026 3:52 pm

The board has begun an internal probe following media reports about discipline and conduct issues in the dressing room after Pakistan lost the first two Tests. The board has already sent seven players home and replaced the Test coach before initiating an internal inquiry into reported conduct issues.

P PTI Published at: 7 September 2026 3:52 pm

PCB chairman and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to attend the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai on 13 September AP Photo