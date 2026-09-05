Why Were Rizwan, Imam And Agha Axed? PCB’s Decision Has A New Twist

The Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to axe seven players, along with two coaches, earlier this week after England routed them in the second Test has a new twist to it. According to fresh PTI reports, the trio of senior batter Mohammad Rizwan, opener Imam-ul-Haq, and former captain Salman Ali Agha were removed from the squad due to their behavioural conduct too.
Before the third and final Test in Edgbaston, the PCB made significant changes after Pakistan lost the first two games of the series. Mike Hesson has already taken Sarfaraz's post as interim test coach, and the white-ball coach will manage the team during the last Test.
Rizwan, in the four innings he played during the England tour, could only manage to score 61 runs, and his choice of shots during the Lord's Test drew major criticism.
Imam, on the other hand, suffered a calf strain at Lord's and did not bat in either innings. His devotion was called into doubt when he chose not to take the field with the bat.
Agha’s England tour was one with many twists and turns. He captained the side in the first Test in Babar’s absence. He was benched in the second Test before being sent home mid-tour.
However, the judgments pertaining to Rizwan and Imam were not only based on their performances, according to PTI. As per reports, behavioural concerns in the dressing area were also taken into account.
It is now believed that Rizwan, Imam, and Agha will testify before a committee and provide an explanation for their actions in relation to specific occurrences that occurred during Pakistan's tours of the West Indies and England.
Hesson Wanted New Faces
According to reports, Hesson's recommendation led to the removal of the other players who were sent back from England. The temporary head coach wanted to try some new players from the white-ball setup he had previously worked with.
“The rest of the players sent back were done so on the recommendation of interim red-ball head coach Mike Hesson, who wanted to try out some players he had worked with in the white-ball camp,” a source said.
Aaqib’s Position In Danger
The latest development has also put senior selector Aaqib Javed's position in danger. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), led by chairman Mohsin Naqvi, is planning a wider clean-up after consecutive below-par Test performances.
Former Pakistan Captain Misbah-Ul-Haq also tendered his resignation as selector. However, it remains unclear whether the PCB has formally accepted it.
Members of the PCB's advisory and selection committees have also received notices from the PCB requesting an explanation of the selection criteria and the choice of Imam and Rizwan for the England trip.