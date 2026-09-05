Indian Super League 2026-27 To Kick Off On October 10 – Check ISL Format And Clubs

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The ISL 2026-27 season will begin on October 10 and run until May 2027, with 13 clubs competing in a home-and-away format. The top six teams will qualify for the playoffs, while the league leaders will be crowned Shield Winners and earn a spot in Asian competition

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Indian Super League 2026-27 To Kick Off On October 10 – Check ISL Format And Clubs
East Bengal supporters celebrate after their team’s victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 football match against Inter Kashi, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Summary of this article

  • ISL 2026-27 will begin on October 10 and run until May 2027

  • The league returns to a home-and-away format, with 13 clubs and 163 matches scheduled

  • The top six teams will enter the playoffs for the ISL Cup, while the league leaders will be crowned Shield Winners

The Indian Super League is set for a major overhaul in the 2026-27 season, with the competition returning to a home-and-away format and operating under a new club-led structure. The season will begin on October 10 and continue until May 2027.

The league phase will feature 13 teams competing in a round-robin format, with every club playing home and away. A total of 163 matches are scheduled across the eight-month campaign.

The team that finishes at the summit of the league standings will be crowned the ISL Shield Winners and recognised as the official champions. The league leaders will also qualify for Asian competition.

The ISL Cup, meanwhile, will be decided through a playoff system that is making a comeback this season. The six highest-ranked teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs and battle for the Cup.

The 13 clubs named for the season are Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers FC, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi.

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Churchill Brothers' participation, however, is still dependent on regulatory clearance.

There will be no ISL campaign for promoted Diamond Harbour FC despite the club earning its place through sporting merit. The side won the 2025-26 Indian Football League title but failed to fulfil the administrative fee requirement for the 2026-27 season.

Diamond Harbour have therefore not taken up their promoted slot. Under the ISL's promotion-and-relegation framework, the club will be placed at the bottom of the standings and will not be eligible to earn points during the season.

The club will also lose its ISL status for the 2027-28 campaign and return to the IFL next season.

With the return of the traditional league format, the six-team playoffs and a new club-led structure, the 2026-27 campaign is set to mark a significant new chapter in the history of the ISL.

ISL 2026-27: Full List Of Participating Clubs

  • Bengaluru FC

  • Chennaiyin FC

  • Churchill Brothers FC

  • East Bengal FC

  • FC Goa

  • Inter Kashi FC

  • Kerala Blasters FC

  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant

  • Mumbai City FC

  • NorthEast United FC

  • Odisha FC

  • Punjab FC

  • Sporting Club Delhi

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