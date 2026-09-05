Indian Super League 2026-27 To Kick Off On October 10 – Check ISL Format And Clubs

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 5 September 2026 2:25 pm

The ISL 2026-27 season will begin on October 10 and run until May 2027, with 13 clubs competing in a home-and-away format. The top six teams will qualify for the playoffs, while the league leaders will be crowned Shield Winners and earn a spot in Asian competition

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 5 September 2026 2:25 pm

East Bengal supporters celebrate after their team’s victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 football match against Inter Kashi, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

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