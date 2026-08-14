TATA Steel Approves Jamshedpur FC Sale To Churchill Brothers For Nominal INR 100

TATA Steel to sell Jamshedpur FC owner to Churchill Brothers for INR 100
ISL licence, players and coaches set to transfer, subject to AIFF approval
TATA Steel will continue operating the TATA Football Academy
TATA Steel has decided to transfer its entire stake in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL), the entity that operates Indian Super League club Jamshedpur FC, to Churchill Brothers Sports Club Private Limited for a nominal amount of INR 100.
The company announced the decision in a regulatory filing on Friday, stating that its Committee of Directors had approved the transfer of 100 per cent equity in JFSPL. The deal covers 4.08 crore equity shares with a face value of INR 10 each.
Following the approval, TATA Steel and Churchill Brothers entered into a Share Purchase Agreement detailing the terms and conditions of the proposed transaction.
The transfer is subject to regulatory and customary approvals, including clearance from the All India Football Federation (AIFF), and is expected to be completed by August 31, 2026.
JFSPL reported a turnover of INR 32.23 crore during the 2025-26 financial year.
The transaction is expected to include the transfer of Jamshedpur FC's ISL sporting licence to Churchill Brothers, in line with AIFF regulations. The Goa-based club is also set to assume the contracts of 12 players and two coaches currently associated with Jamshedpur FC from September 2026.
The development follows AIFF's recent deadline asking Jamshedpur FC to reconsider its decision to cease first-team operations.
Churchill Brothers, based in Goa, are among the prominent clubs in Indian football and have won the I-League title twice. The club has a long-standing presence in the domestic football circuit.
TATA Steel's exit from club ownership does not affect its grassroots football initiatives. The company said it will continue supporting player development through the TATA Football Academy, which was established in Jamshedpur in 1987.
The academy has produced more than 300 cadets, with around 150 players having represented India at various levels.