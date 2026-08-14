Erling Haaland’s Name And Face Found On 469 Kg Cocaine Shipment Seized In Ecuador

Erling Haaland's image was found on 370 cocaine packages seized by Ecuadorian police in a truck near the Colombian border
Authorities recovered 469 kg of cocaine, valued at over $19.6 million in Europe, and arrested a suspect
Using celebrity images on drug shipments is reportedly a common practice among trafficking networks to identify consignments
Erling Haaland's growing global popularity has taken a bizarre turn after Ecuadorian authorities discovered hundreds of cocaine packages bearing the Manchester City and Norway star's name and image during a major drug seizure near the Colombian border.
According to the Associated Press, Ecuadorian police seized 469 kilograms (1,034 pounds) of cocaine from a truck on Wednesday. The shipment consisted of 370 packages concealed inside a false compartment in the vehicle.
The packages were wrapped in green material and prominently featured images of Haaland, whose popularity soared following his performances at the FIFA World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada. Police also released footage of the seizure, showing the packages being removed from the truck's hidden compartment.
Authorities did not explain why Haaland's likeness had been used. However, the use of images, names and symbols of prominent sports stars is not unusual in the drug trade.
Trafficking organisations sometimes use such markings to identify shipments, indicate the group responsible for them or distinguish between different clients.
Haaland's Image Used In Unusual Drug Shipment
The discovery came after Ecuadorian anti-narcotics officers received an anonymous tip about suspected drug trafficking activity along the Pan-American Highway.
Police officers conducting the operation spotted a suspicious truck near Guagua Negro, an area close to the border city of Tulcan. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the hidden compartment containing the cocaine.
A driver was arrested in connection with the seizure, while local authorities identified the suspect as a woman named María R., who was carrying Colombian identity documents, according to AP.
The estimated value of the drugs was put at around $842,000 on Ecuador's domestic market. Authorities said the shipment could be worth more than $11 million in the United States and over $19.6 million in Europe.
Lionel Messi's Image Has Also Appeared On Seized Packages
Haaland is not the first major football star whose likeness has been found on packages linked to drug trafficking.
According to AP, images of Argentina captain Lionel Messi have previously appeared on seized drug packages.
The use of famous footballers and other celebrities is believed to serve as a form of identification within trafficking networks rather than suggesting any connection between the athletes and the shipments.
Haaland's image, meanwhile, has become increasingly recognisable around the world following his World Cup campaign and the wave of memes and viral content surrounding him. His distinctive appearance and off-field personality have made the Norway striker a frequent subject of internet culture.