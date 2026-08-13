Food Safety Crackdown: FDA Suspends Licences Of 4 Domino’s Outlets

Four Domino’s outlets in Maharashtra had their food business licences suspended, including outlets in Vile Parle, Borivali and Ghatkopar in Mumbai
FDA inspections flagged deficiencies involving food storage, pest control, sanitation, temperature monitoring and segregation of food items
The wider Maharashtra drive covered 104 chain restaurant establishments, with two ordered to shut, 95 issued improvement notices and five licences suspended
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licences of four Domino's Pizza outlets in the state including three in Mumbai for alleged violations of food safety and hygiene norms, officials said on Wednesday, as per PTI.
The fourth outlet is located in Satara district of western Maharashtra, said the FDA headed by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe in a statement, adding that the action was part of a special drive against chain restaurants.
The action followed inspections conducted as part of a wider crackdown on chain restaurants. Overall, the FDA inspected as many as 104 outlets of fast food chains across Maharashtra, ordering immediate closure of two of them and suspending the license of five. It also issued improvement notices to 95 outlets.
What Did FDA Find At Domino’s Outlets?
In Mumbai, action was taken against Domino's Pizza outlets of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd at Vile Parle West, Borivali West and at R-City Mall in Ghatkopar West during a special drive against chain restaurants, it said.
The Domino's Pizza outlet in Vile Parle had deficiencies related to the display of its FSSAI licence, potable water, food storage, pest control and hygiene facilities, the FDA said, adding that it was directed to ensure proper temperature monitoring of frozen food, segregation of food and non-food items, rodent and pest prevention and adequate hand-washing and hygiene facilities.
At the Borivali outlet, the FDA found 15 per cent non-compliance, and directed corrective measures covering food storage, temperature monitoring, food testing, cleanliness and pest control. It also sought proper segregation of raw and cooked food as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and regular sanitisation of equipment and utensils.
The Ghatkopar outlet was found deficient in cleanliness, sanitation scheduling and pest control measures, besides failing to follow FIFO (First In, First Out) and FEFO (First Expired, First Out) practices and maintain proper temperature control in food storage, the FDA said.
The authority also flagged the absence of food-grade certificates and records relating to calibration, preventive maintenance, food and water testing and food safety. The licenses of Domino's Pizza outlet operated by Jubilant FoodWorks at Malkapur and two other fast-food outlets operated by Sapphire Foods India at Karad in Satara district were also suspended, the FDA said.
The Malkapur outlet was found to have about 40 per cent non-compliance, with deficiencies in basic facilities, equipment, cleanliness and pest control, it claimed.
At the Karad establishments, the FDA prescribed corrective measures for pizza preparation, including separate ovens and proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizzas, separate pans, and appropriate labelling of sauces and pizza toppings with packing and expiry dates.
What Action Has Maharashtra FDA Taken?
The special drive covered 104 chain restaurant establishments across Maharashtra. Two establishments were ordered to stop business, 95 were served improvement notices, and licences of five establishments were suspended, the FDA said. The drive covered brands including Domino's Pizza, KFC, Pizza Hut, McDonald's, Subway, Burger King, Starbucks and Monginis.
The FDA also took action against an outlet of Sapphire Foods India in Akola district of Vidarbha region for the alleged use of frozen paneer and substandard food items.