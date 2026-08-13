CJP Co-Convenor Cries Foul After Cops Visit Home For Independence Day Drill

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das alleged that Puducherry Police questioned his family and claimed the visit was intended to intimidate him
Police rejected the allegation, saying officers were conducting routine security checks ahead of Independence Day
Officials said similar verification was being conducted at residences and establishments across Puducherry's security-sensitive areas
Saurav Das, co-convenor of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), said on Wednesday that the Puducherry Police questioned his family, alleging that the intent was to intimidate him. Das said that he will not be intimidated and his resolve will be strengthened to build a ‘better system’.
The police told PTI that the intimidation claim was false. The police said that the visit was a ‘routine exercise’ ahead of Independence Day.
Why Did Saurav Das Allege Intimidation?
Das questioned who ordered the visit, its purpose and whether it was legally authorised. He alleged that the BJP government in Puducherry was intimidating his family at the behest of the Union government.
In a post on X, he said, “Pondicherry Police showed up at my family’s home and subjected them to all kinds of questioning. Why this harassment, Puduchery Police? Who ordered this and for what purpose? Is this the legal procedure? Why is the BJP government in Pondicherry intimidating my family? This is not the character of the Pondy government. This is being done at the behest of the Union government!”
What Did Puducherry Police Say?
While a senior Puducherry police official confirmed that police visited the home of Saurav Das's relatives, he said it was a "routine exercise." Ahead of important days like Independence Day, people living in the vicinity of important routes are visited, and a few questions are asked for security purposes, the police official said and rejected allegations of harassment and intimidation.
Senior officer in-charge of crime and intelligence, Nithya Radhakrishnan, IPS, rejected the allegation, and told Indian Express that police were conducting routine Independence Day security checks across White Town, Beach Road and other VIP sareas where the ceremonial parade and official events are held.
“As part of the security exercise, officers were checking residences and establishments along the relevant roads, including asking about people staying at the premises, guests and foreign nationals. Only authorised establishments are permitted to accommodate foreign nationals, making such verification part of the exercise,” she said.
Officers familiar with the matter said Das’s parents reside in the area. According to them, his mother understood the questioning as being specifically aimed at the family because of her son’s involvement in protests in Delhi. Police, however, said the questions asked at Das’s home were part of the same verification process being carried out among residents and establishments across the security zone.
“He took offence,” an officer said, referring to Das’s reaction to the visit, as per Indian Express.
The officer maintained that neither Das nor his family was the subject of a targeted inquiry. He also said that the police personnel did not enter the house and were only carrying out routine verification.