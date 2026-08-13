Saurav Das Alleges Puducherry Police Harassment; Police Deny Claims

Das said on X that the Pondicherry police showed up at his family’s home two hours earlier and subjected them to all kinds of questioning, PTI reported. "Why this harassment, Puducherry Police? Who ordered this and for what purpose? Is this the legal procedure? Why is the BJP government in Pondicherry intimidating my family? This is not the character of the Pondy government. This is being done at the behest of the Union government," Das alleged.