Saurav Das Alleges Puducherry Police Harassment; Police Deny Claims

Cockroach Janata Party spokesperson Saurav Das accused the Puducherry police of harassing his family at their White Town residence on August 12, 2026.
Senior Superintendent of Police R. Kalaivanan rejected the intimidation claims, describing the visit as a routine security exercise ahead of Independence Day.
Saurav Das alleged the police action was political intimidation directed by the BJP-led Puducherry government at the behest of the Union government.
Puducherry police visited the White Town home of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das's family on August 12, 2026, prompting Das to accuse them of harassment and political intimidation. The police rejected the allegations as false.
A senior Puducherry police official described the visit as a "routine exercise", PTI reported. The official explained that police visit people living near important routes and ask a few security questions ahead of Independence Day, rejecting all claims of harassment.
Allegations Of Political Intimidation
Das took to social media to question the intent behind the police action.
Das said on X that the Pondicherry police showed up at his family’s home two hours earlier and subjected them to all kinds of questioning, PTI reported. "Why this harassment, Puducherry Police? Who ordered this and for what purpose? Is this the legal procedure? Why is the BJP government in Pondicherry intimidating my family? This is not the character of the Pondy government. This is being done at the behest of the Union government," Das alleged.
Das further said: "If the intention is to intimidate me into silence, it will not work. This will not cower me down. It only strengthens our resolve to build a better system, one where the police uphold the law instead of acting like goondas."
Das also said that Union Minister Amit Shah was in Puducherry just two days earlier, where he met the Home Minister of the union territory and the Lieutenant Governor, PTI reported.
"Was this intimidation tactic planned at their meeting?" Das asked in another social media post.
Police Defend Routine Drills
Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) R. Kalaivanan and officer in-charge of crime and intelligence Nithya Radhakrishnan, IPS, stated that the checks were standard security drills near ceremonial venues and VIP routes ahead of Independence Day.
Neither the police nor the UT administration had issued formal written guidelines or notices for such visits, the paper reported. This lack of official notification drew criticism from local political figures, who questioned the transparency of the security exercise.