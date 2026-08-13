Maharashtra Mandates Marathi For Auto And Cab Drivers From August 18; Warns Of Licence Suspension

Bhola Singh, 53, from Wadala, said, “I have been waiting here since 9.30 am. Now, it’s 6.30 pm, and I am still here. I’m born and brought up here, and I can read, write and speak Marathi with ease.” Ajay Tiwari, 46, from Virar, said, “My family and I have been residing in Mumbai for years now. I have studied in a BMC school and can read and write Marathi well, yet I have been asked to take this test.”