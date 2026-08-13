Maharashtra Mandates Marathi For Auto And Cab Drivers From August 18; Warns Of Licence Suspension

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that autorickshaw, taxi, and cab drivers must possess working knowledge of Marathi starting August 18, 2026.
Under the amended Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, regional transport offices can suspend driving licences for up to three months or cancel them for repeated violations.
The new testing format at regional transport offices like Tardeo RTO focuses on practical oral communication and reading short passages from a Marathi booklet.
Maharashtra has made working knowledge of Marathi mandatory for autorickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers from August 18, 2026. The state transport department amended the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to allow suspension of driving licences for up to three months for non-compliance, with repeated violations leading to cancellation.
Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said passenger transport drivers need to know Marathi to communicate effectively with commuters. “Driving licences can be suspended for up to three months for lack of Marathi knowledge; repeated violations can lead to permanent cancellation,” Sarnaik said. He added that the amendments would remove ambiguity in the rules and make the need for working knowledge of Marathi clearer. The department had earlier set August 15 as the deadline after announcing the policy in April.
New Language Testing Rules
Rule 4(4) of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, has been amended to insert “and working knowledge of Marathi language” after the word “antecedents”. Under the revised rule, applicants for the relevant authorisation must have practical Marathi in addition to the prescribed qualifications.
A regional transport office official said the licensing authority can act against an authorised driver who does not meet the Marathi requirement after recording reasons in writing. The state will begin inspections and checks from August 18.
The testing format now focuses on practical communication. Assessors will ask drivers to read short passages from a Marathi booklet and hold basic oral conversations about fares and routes, according to Hindustan Times and The Indian Express. The proposed written test has been dropped. The official functional training programme also tests candidates on 14 essential conversational sentences, The Hindu reported. Failing the standard will first draw a warning, but continued non-compliance can lead to suspension or cancellation, The Times of India reported.
The change has already led to long waits at regional transport offices. On Wednesday, drivers queued for hours at the Tardeo RTO to undergo proficiency checks.
Bhola Singh, 53, from Wadala, said, “I have been waiting here since 9.30 am. Now, it’s 6.30 pm, and I am still here. I’m born and brought up here, and I can read, write and speak Marathi with ease.” Ajay Tiwari, 46, from Virar, said, “My family and I have been residing in Mumbai for years now. I have studied in a BMC school and can read and write Marathi well, yet I have been asked to take this test.”
Unions And Politics
As of August 2026, no major transport union or ride-hailing company has filed a legal challenge in the Bombay High Court against the policy, The Indian Express reported. Several app-based transport unions have welcomed the new aggregator rules for bringing long-awaited regulatory clarity.
Driver associations had earlier threatened court action when the mandate was announced. Instead, the Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union and other groups met political leaders to seek extensions to the compliance deadline, according to news reports.
The political response remains split. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut supports the rules, saying those who earn their livelihood in the state must learn Marathi and respect local culture.
Congress leaders have opposed the strict enforcement. Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad warned that the policy threatens drivers’ jobs and economic upliftment. Senior Congress leader Nana Patole defended linguistic freedom and said people should be allowed to speak any language they choose.