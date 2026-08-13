Karnataka Bandh Today: What's Open, What's Closed In Bengaluru Amid Cauvery Row

What's Open, What's Closed?

Banks, hospitals, pharmacies and public transport and other essential services will not be closed. Schools are to remain open, as per Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools (KAMS). KAMS had earlier called for the closure of schools, but later retracted, saying that it would impact the academic schedules. School managements and employees have been asked to wear black ribbons or black strips, as a mark of solidarity with the cause.