Karnataka Bandh Today: What's Open, What's Closed In Bengaluru Amid Cauvery Row

Karnataka is observing a day-long bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on August 13 against the CWMA's order to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu.
Schools are expected to remain open after KAMS withdrew its earlier closure call; banks, hospitals, pharmacies and other essential services are also expected to function.
Bengaluru Police has tightened security and warned that violence, property damage and obstruction of traffic or essential services will invite action.
A statewide strike is being observed across Karnataka on Thursday 6am to 6pm. Pro-Kannada groups called the bandh to protest the ongoing release of Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Normal commercial and social activities remain suspended in major urban centres. The demonstrations are against Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA)’s order to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from August 12.
To prevent untoward incidents, Bengaluru police have deployed over 10,000 personnel across the capital city. The heavy security grid aims to maintain law and order during the protests, Hindustan Times reported.
What's Open, What's Closed?
Banks, hospitals, pharmacies and public transport and other essential services will not be closed. Schools are to remain open, as per Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools (KAMS). KAMS had earlier called for the closure of schools, but later retracted, saying that it would impact the academic schedules. School managements and employees have been asked to wear black ribbons or black strips, as a mark of solidarity with the cause.
Commuters face heavy constraints as there may be transport disruptions. Traffic restrictions and protests may affect commuters and interstate travelers in border areas like Attibele on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu route. Medical and daily necessities are exempt from the shutdown. Essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, milk booths and emergency ambulance services remain fully operational across the state.
To ensure security, the Bengaluru city police made precautionary arrangements across the city with adequate police deployment. “Bengaluru City has always demonstrated a spirit of peace, mutual respect and cooperation. In order to uphold this tradition, all members of organisations and the general public are requested to extend their full cooperation,” the Commissioner said, as cited by Hindustan Times.
Why Is Karnataka Observing A Bandh Today?
The bandh call followed a decision by the Cauvery Water Management Authority to uphold an earlier order of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee directing Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. Karnataka had initially said it was unable to release the water because of poor storage in its reservoirs. It later began releasing Cauvery water after heavy rainfall in the state’s catchment areas.
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that it is the duty of the state government to protect the state's farmers and abide by court orders, and the government will decide on it after assessing the situation. Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Vatal Nagaraj and other Kannada activists have also been protesting Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the Mekedatu project.
Mekedatu is a multipurpose project proposed by Karnataka involving a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Bengaluru South district. The project is intended for drinking water and power generation. Tamil Nadu has opposed the project over concerns about water availability.