Why Vijay Has Made Delimitation His First Big Test Of Tamil Nadu's Federal Politics

Summary of this article

CM Vijay wants a permanent freeze on the Lok Sabha's 543 seats and today's state-wise seat shares, and has asked TN's MPs to oppose the Centre's Delimitation Bill, 2026.

• The bill proposes basing delimitation on fresh census data and expanding the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, reviving fears that fast-growing northern states will gain influence at the South's expense.

• The exercise is also the trigger for the 33% women's reservation law passed in 2023, adding urgency to an already fraught federal dispute.