UN Report Links Al-Qaeda To 2025 Red Fort Blast in Delhi

The UN Security Council sanctions monitoring team officially attributed the November 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast in New Delhi to al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.
The National Investigation Agency previously chargesheeted 10 individuals linked to AQIS affiliate Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind for the attack that killed 11 people.
Investigators identified Umar un-Nabi, a former assistant professor at Al-Falah University who died in the explosion, as the primary perpetrator.
The November 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast in the Capital has been officially attributed to al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, a UN Security Council sanctions monitoring team stated.
The biannual report, made public this week, stated: "The attack in November 2025 on the Red Fort in Delhi was officially attributed to AQIS. There was some concern about AQIS trying to exploit Bangladesh to establish cells there."
Red Fort Blast Probe
In May this year, the National Investigation Agency filed a chargesheet against 10 individuals in connection with the car bomb explosion near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025. The chargesheet named 10 accused linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an affiliate of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.
The blast, involving a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, caused 11 fatalities, numerous injuries and significant damage to property. Investigators identified Umar un-Nabi, a former assistant professor of medicine at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, as the primary perpetrator. Un-Nabi died in the blast.
AQIS Network Expansion
The UN report stated that AQIS has "continued to evolve from a fragmented group into a regional terrorist entity; it established logistics and financial networks, working in decentralised small, scattered cells instead of large units".
"The AQIS leadership reportedly remained in Kabul, having been issued tazkiras (national IDs), suggesting close cooperation between the Taliban and AQIS," the UN body stated.
AQIS anchored Ittihad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan. The outfit reportedly executed several strikes, including a May 9 suicide bombing and car blast near a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa security post that killed 21 people, the UN body stated.
Chemical Weapon Threats
Both al-Qaeda and Islamic State have "shown a sustained interest over many years in developing chemical and biological weapons". At the end of 2025, Indian authorities arrested three people, including a doctor, tasked by an Islamic State cell abroad to develop ricin.
Both groups have continued efforts to develop chemical and biological weapons but have failed to overcome "associated technical challenges". Instructions have been widely shared within online terrorist communities.
In February this year, the English-language "Invade" magazine of the Islamic State included instructions on developing botulinum toxin and cyanide. "ISIL-K has shown a particular interest, and over the past 12 months circulated instructions on developing the toxin ricin," the report stated, referring to the affiliate focused on South and Central Asia.
Terror Finance Warnings
The report stated that al-Qaeda's strength in Afghanistan "remained unchanged". On April 28, the As-Sahab Media Foundation of al-Qaeda published a statement supporting the Taliban and, for the first time, operations by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan against Pakistan.
"While Al-Qaida provided ideological guidance, training and support to TTP in the latter’s insurgency against Pakistan, this public statement was more direct," the report stated.
The report highlighted the "increased use of cryptocurrency by terrorist groups", recommending a "dedicated ‘digital currency address’ field in the sanctions list in consultation with relevant Panels of Experts". ISIL-K has used cryptocurrency to raise funds. The report also warned of the "misuse of third parties" in financing, encouraging Financial Action Task Force recommendations to identify ultimate beneficial ownership.