N Chandrasekaran: The Man Who Went From TCS To The Top Of Tata

The TCS years that made his career

It was at TCS that Chandrasekaran built the reputation that eventually took him to the top of Tata. He became CEO and managing director on October 6, 2009, at 45, making him one of the youngest chief executives among major Indian IT firms at the time, per Bloomberg's reporting on his appointment. Over the next eight years, TCS grew into India's most valuable company by market capitalisation and one of the world's largest IT services firms, with digital, cloud and consulting work driving a growing share of revenue.