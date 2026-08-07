Police Arrest AIMIM Corporator In Nashik TCS Case

Nashik Police arrested AIMIM Corporator Mateen Majid Patel on Friday for allegedly sheltering key accused Nida Khan.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandeep Mitke confirmed the arrest, which followed a non-bailable warrant against Patel.
Patel allegedly helped Nida Khan and her family secure a rented house in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to evade law enforcement.
Nashik Police arrested AIMIM Corporator Mateen Majid Patel on Friday for allegedly sheltering former Tata Consultancy Services employee Nida Khan. Khan was evading law enforcement in connection with a sexual exploitation and religious harassment case.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Mitke, who heads the Special Investigation Team probing the case, confirmed Patel's arrest, Time of India reported. Mitke said police expect to produce Patel before a local court.
Details of the Shelter
Patel allegedly helped Khan and her family secure a rented house in the Naregaon area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. According to a Times of India report, investigators said Khan along with her aunt and two male relatives stayed in the secluded house near Kausar Park for nearly five days before her arrest.
Earlier, Nashik Police served a notice to Patel and seized his mobile phone. Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik stated that the corporator was under investigation for facilitating the stay.
Patel denied the allegations claiming he did not know that the accused was part of the family he was helping.
"The family approached me for help in arranging a house on rent. I did not know that the TCS employee was also part of the family. It is wrong to hold me responsible," Patel said.
His lawyer, Advocate Abhaysingh Bhosle, said Patel could not appear during an earlier inquiry, prompting a court to issue a non-bailable warrant that led to his arrest. The arrest sparked political controversy as Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat accused the AIMIM leadership of supporting the accused and demanded action.
Origins of the Case
A 23-year-old female TCS BPO associate registered the original FIR on March 26, 2026, at the Deolali Camp Police Station in Nashik. She alleged that her senior colleague, Danish Shaikh, sexually exploited her under a false promise of marriage.
The complainant alleged that Shaikh, co-accused Tausif Attar and HR Manager Khan subjected her to sexual harassment and made derogatory remarks about Hindu deities. They also allegedly coerced her to embrace Islam between 2022 and 2026.
The SIT has filed a chargesheet in the case with the police arresting Khan in May 2026 after she evaded authorities for 42 days.
A court granted bail to Khan and Attar in July 2026, but rejected Shaikh's bail plea.