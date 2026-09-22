IIT Bombay Student Death: Mother Alleges ‘Torture’, Casteist Slurs; Father Rejects Cheating Claim

The mother of a 20-year-old IIT Bombay student who allegedly died by suicide said he had told the family about “torture” and casteist slurs on campus.
His father rejected the claim that the student was caught cheating, alleging it was being used to divert attention from the circumstances surrounding his death.
The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case under an abetment-of-suicide provision and the SC/ST Act.
The mother of a 20-year-old IIT Bombay student who allegedly died by suicide has claimed that her son had told the family he was facing “torture” and casteist slurs on campus, as the investigation into his death continues.
Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, the student’s mother said she had faith in the institute’s administration and the Constitution and believed her son would get justice.
“He had informed us that he was facing torture and casteist slurs. We kept telling him that our future is going to be very good. Perhaps that was our mistake. If we had taken him with us that day, my child would have been alive today,” she said.
His father alleged that the claim that the student was caught cheating in an examination on the day of his death was an attempt to divert attention from the circumstances surrounding the case.
Parents Allege Caste Discrimination, Demand Action
The father demanded that those named in the case be questioned and arrested, saying the facts would emerge through the investigation.
“He was a bright student. Cracking the JEE Advanced exam is not an ordinary achievement. Look at his All India rank,” he said.
Police had earlier said the parents alleged caste-based discrimination and pressure on their son at the institute. Based on their complaint, an FIR was registered invoking Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to abetment of suicide, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The investigation was subsequently transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch and is being led by an assistant commissioner of police-level officer.
The parents also protested at the IIT Bombay campus on Saturday, demanding action. Police said they were later taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where the student’s body had been kept. They initially refused to claim the body, but eventually did so after being assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted.
Professor Doolla Removed As Dean Amid Probe
The student, from IIT Bombay’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on September 18. Police said no suicide note was found.
According to the police account, the student was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination conducted from 11 am to 1 pm that day. Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, then Dean of Administrative Affairs, was invigilating the examination.
The student was allegedly accused of uploading the examination question paper to an AI platform to seek answers.
Later that day, he was found dead in his hostel room.
IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare said on Monday that Doolla had been removed from the post of Dean of Administrative Affairs with immediate effect amid the ongoing probe.
The FIR filed on the basis of the parents’ complaint names Doolla and other officials. The allegations of caste-based harassment and the circumstances surrounding the student’s death are under investigation.
Heavy security has been deployed around the IIT Bombay campus amid the continuing protests and public concern over the case.