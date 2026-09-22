In Photos: Kolkata Prepares To Welcome Goddess Durga

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 22 September 2026 5:15 pm

Durga Puja preparations are in full swing across India as artisans put finishing touches on Goddess Durga idols, workers build elaborate pandals and markets stock up on festive goods. From traditional craftsmanship to grand decorations, the preparations capture the colour, devotion and anticipation surrounding one of India’s biggest festivals