In Photos: Kolkata Prepares To Welcome Goddess Durga

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Durga Puja preparations are in full swing across India as artisans put finishing touches on Goddess Durga idols, workers build elaborate pandals and markets stock up on festive goods. From traditional craftsmanship to grand decorations, the preparations capture the colour, devotion and anticipation surrounding one of India’s biggest festivals

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Durga Puja festival 2026
An artist paints on an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Kolkata, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Durga Puja 2026
A worker paints an installation, themed on Rajasthan’s traditional festival 'Gangaur' for a ‘pandal’ ahead of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Durga Puja preparations
An artist works on an artwork depicting Rajasthani festival ‘Gangaur’ at a community 'pandal' as preparations are underway ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Durga Puja countdown
Workers prepare installations for a community 'pandal' as preparations are underway ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Maa Durga arrival
People pass by unfinished sculptures of Goddess Durga covered in plastic sheets amid rain, as preparations are underway ahead of the Durga Puja festival, at Kalighat Patuapara area, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Durga Puja pandals 2026
Workers prepare installations for a ‘pandal’ ahead of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Kolkata PUja pandal
An artisan crafts a large leg for a 'Durga Puja' pandal ahead of the festival, in Kolkata, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Durga Puja theme concepts
An artisan paints Goddess Durga at Kumartuli ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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