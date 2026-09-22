India Survive Japan Scare To Defend 32 In Nail-Biting Five-Over Thriller

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 22 September 2026 3:13 pm

India pulled off a thrilling two-run win over Japan in a rain-shortened one-off T20I in Sano, successfully defending just 32 runs in a five-over contest. On a slow, turning pitch where all 10 overs were bowled by spinners, India struggled to find boundaries, with Shreyas Iyer’s 16 off 12 the top score. Japan also found scoring difficult, slipping to 8/2 before recovering to 30/3, leaving them eight runs to get from the final over. Axar Patel held his nerve under pressure, conceding only seven runs and denying Japan the winning runs as India became the first team to successfully defend such a low total in a five-over T20I.