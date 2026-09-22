Shreyas Iyer Creates History In Japan, Achieves Massive Milestone As India's T20I Captain

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer created history walking out onto the turf at Sano International Cricket Ground for a one-off against Japan. Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first after the contest was compressed into a high-octane five-over-a-side following persistent rain interruptions.



This was the first time in international cricket that a captain from any Full Member country chose to bat first in a shortened five-over T20 International, as Iyer did. The Indian captain though explained the thinking behind the move, saying it was to test the conditions and get the squad used to the local pitches ahead of the whole campaign.