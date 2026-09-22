Shreyas Iyer Creates History In Japan, Achieves Massive Milestone As India's T20I Captain

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Shreyas Iyer, India’s captain, created history at Sano International Cricket Ground on a one-off against Japan after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Persistent rain reduced the T20 International to five overs a side, making it the first such instance of a Full Member captain opting to bat in a shortened match.

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India And Japans Captain During The Toss
India And Japan's Captain During The Toss | Photo: X/BCCI

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer created history walking out onto the turf at Sano International Cricket Ground for a one-off against Japan. Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first after the contest was compressed into a high-octane five-over-a-side following persistent rain interruptions.

This was the first time in international cricket that a captain from any Full Member country chose to bat first in a shortened five-over T20 International, as Iyer did. The Indian captain though explained the thinking behind the move, saying it was to test the conditions and get the squad used to the local pitches ahead of the whole campaign.

Teams:

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Arshdeep Singh

Japan XI: Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Benjamin Ito-Davis, Wataru Miyauchi, Alexander Shirai-Patmore (wk), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Ibrahim Takahashi, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Makoto Taniyama, Shoma Sugaya-Slater.

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