India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: First Gold Medal In Japan

India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Gold Medal
India has successfully defended their crown at the Asian Games, sealing a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka in the final to claim the gold medal. After posting a record-breaking total of 216/3, the Indian bowling unit delivered a dominant performance to bundle out Sri Lanka and secure the championship title in style.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Wicket! SL 64/9 (14.2)
Mithali Ayodhya is run out after a mix-up and a slip mid-pitch, adding to Sri Lanka's mounting woes as Richa Ghosh breaks the stumps cleanly.
Relive the last over blitz by Richa Ghosh!
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: SL 55/7 (12)
Sri Lanka struggles at 55/7 after 12 overs, needing 162 runs off 48 balls.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Wicket | SL 49/6 (9.1)
Sri Lanka’s chase is on the ropes under the growing pressure of a record 217-run target. The batting line-up has lost the plot and how after regular breakthroughs by the Indian bowling attack. From a promising start, the team is reeling at 49/6 in 9.3 overs with half the side back in the pavilion.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Golden Arm | SL 30/2 (4.2)
After dominating the powerplay with the bat in the first innings, Shafali Verma is working her magic with the ball in the second innings. She got the wicket of Imesha Dulani in her third over, giving Sri Lanka their first breakthrough, and then she sent Hasini Perera back to the pavilion in the very next over.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Catch Drop | SL 3/0 (1)
Shreyanka drops an absolute sitter at backward point off Kranti Gaud's bowling, giving Imesha Dulani an early life.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Sri Lanka Needs 217 Runs To Win The Gold Medal | IND 216/3 (20)
India scored a total of 216 for 3 in the final of the Asian Games, giving Sri Lanka a record target to win the gold medal and strengthening India's claim to retain the title. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma began the game brilliantly by putting on a 99-run opening stand, thus setting an ideal foundation for Richa Ghosh to launch her attack in the later stages of the innings. In the course of the match, Smriti Mandhana reached a historic achievement by becoming the first female batters to accumulate 11,000 international runs, although she ultimately fell just short of a century when she was out on 79. From that position, Richa Ghosh then scored a brilliant, unbeaten 49 off 22 balls, enabling India to surpass the 200-run mark.
200-plus totals for IND-W in T20Is
221/2 vs SL-W, Thiruvananthapuram, 2025
217/4 vs WI-W, Mumbai DYP, 2024
216/3 vs SL-W, Nisshin, 2026*
210/5 vs ENG-W, Trent Bridge, 2025
209/5 vs NED-W, Headingley, 2026
201/5 vs UAE-W, Dambulla, 2024
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Sri Lanka Needs 217 Runs To Win The Gold Medal | IND 216/3 (20)
India posted a massive 216/3, fueled by a stellar 49 not out from Richa Ghosh.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: IND 182/3 (18)
Richa Ghosh unleashed brutal power in the final over, smashing sixes and a boundary to record the highest-ever total in Women's Cricket at the Asian Games, setting Sri Lanka a mammoth 217-run target.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: IND 163/3 (17)
Sri Lanka finally strikes the big fish as Sugandika Kumari removes Smriti Mandhana in the 16.5 over. Mandhana attempts a slog sweep over deep square leg but holes out to Kavisha Dilhari, departing for a brilliant 79 off 45 balls.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: IND 157/2 (16)
Smriti Mandhana is closing in on a century, moving to 79 off 44 balls after launching a massive six. India reaches 157/2 at the end of the 16th over
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: IND 141/2 (14.4)
Harmanpreet Kaur departs, scoring 19 off 17 balls.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: IND 123/1 (13)
Smriti Mandhana continues her masterclass, charging to 65 off 39 deliveries with a crisp boundary to fine leg, steering India forward alongside Harmanpreet Kaur at 123/1 after 13 overs.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Shafali Tops The Chart| IND: 99/1 (10)
Most runs in a calendar year in Women’s T20Is
863 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) in 2026*
824 - Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W) in 2026
800 - Natasha Miles (HKG-W) in 2026
779 - Esha Oza (UAE-W) in 2025
779 - Yasmin Daswani (HKG-W) in 2026
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: 50 for Smriti| IND: 99/1 (10)
Smriti Mandhana brings up her milestone, racing to a brilliant fifty with a single off Chamudi Praboda in the 9.3 over. Teammates rise to applaud a stellar knock delivered precisely when it mattered most. Shafali Verma depart on 48.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Shafali Before Final Started| IND: 77/0 (7)
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Dominant Powerplay Concludes As India Cruise | IND: 67/0 (6)
India wraps up a dominant Powerplay at 67/0 after 6 overs. Kawya Kavindi kept things relatively tight in the final over of the restrictions, conceding 8 runs which included a crisp boundary from Shafali Verma. Smriti Mandhana moves to 38 off 21 balls, while Shafali Verma stands strong on 29 off 15.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Powerpack Powerplay | IND 59/0 (5)
Chamari Athapaththu endured a nightmare over as Shafali Verma joined the boundary party, smashing consecutive sixes off the second and third deliveries. Smriti Mandhana then capped off the over with a massive strike straight over the bowler’s head. India rockets to 59/0 after 5 overs.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Scoreboard Is Ticking | IND 40/0 (4)
Smriti Mandhana is continuing her stellar knock, dismantling the bowling attack with a magnificent six over cover and a fine boundary. India moves to 40/0 after 4 overs. Mandhana leads the charge on 30 off 17, alongside Shafali Verma on 10 off 7.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Scoreboard Is Ticking | IND 25/0 (3)
The scoreboard is ticking over rapidly as Smriti Mandhana takes Sugandika Kumari to task in the 3rd over. After Shafali Verma rotated the strike with a single, Mandhana shifted gears in explosive fashion. She rocked back onto the back foot and flat-batted a delivery straight over mid-on to clear the ropes for the first maximum of the day. Finding Kumari too full on the pads right after, Mandhana immediately got low and effortlessly flicked it away to deep square leg for back-to-back sixes. The over yielded 13 runs, pushing India to 25-0.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: IND 9/0 (1)
India's innings is underway, and Smriti Mandhana has wasted no time making her presence felt against Sugandika Kumari. After Shafali Verma got off the mark with a single off the first ball, Mandhana unleashed back-to-back boundaries.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Toss Update
India Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Preview
Defending champions India will face Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 women’s cricket final at Korogi Sports Park on Tuesday, with the gold medal on the line. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST. India have looked dominant on their way to the final, beating Japan and Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka have overcome Malaysia and Pakistan.
The two teams also met in the recent Women’s Asia Cup final, where India secured a 72-run win. India will rely on the likes of Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, while Sri Lanka will look to captain Chamari Athapaththu to lead their challenge.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played: 32
India: 26
Sri Lanka: 5
No Result: 1
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Streaming Info
The Asian Games women’s cricket final will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. The India vs Sri Lanka women’s cricket final will be streamed live in India on SonyLIV.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Good Morning!
Hello, it is the final day and a chance for the Indian side to retain their crown. Stay tuned for all the live updates.