India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: First Gold Medal In Japan

India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: Catch all the play-by-play updates from the IND-W vs SL-W women’s cricket final at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday, September 22, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park

Shafali Verma Celebrating With Team Members After Getting Wicket In The Final

Shafali Verma Celebrating With Team Members After Getting Wicket In The Final | Photo: X/BCCIWOMEN

India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage as defending champions India take on Sri Lanka in the women’s cricket final at Korogi Sports Park on Tuesday, with gold on the line. It is a repeat of the 2023 Asian Games final, and both teams have been impressive on their way to the title clash. India beat Japan and Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka defeated Malaysia and Pakistan. The two sides also met in the Women’s Asia Cup final recently, where India registered a 72-run win. Sri Lanka will look to put India’s batting under pressure, while Chamari Athapaththu will once again be key to their hopes. India, meanwhile, will rely on the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh. With familiar opponents meeting for gold once again, it promises to be a closely watched final. Stay tuned for all the live updates from India vs Sri Lanka.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Sept 2026, 01:38:59 pm IST Back-to-back 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗦 🏅



Congratulations to #TeamIndia on clinching a 2️⃣nd consecutive Gold Medal in women's cricket at the #AsianGames 🇮🇳👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/DVlhLBajxB pic.twitter.com/AAkS0VDUKh — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 22, 2026

22 Sept 2026, 01:25:37 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Gold Medal India has successfully defended their crown at the Asian Games, sealing a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka in the final to claim the gold medal. After posting a record-breaking total of 216/3, the Indian bowling unit delivered a dominant performance to bundle out Sri Lanka and secure the championship title in style.

22 Sept 2026, 01:22:59 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Wicket! SL 64/9 (14.2) Mithali Ayodhya is run out after a mix-up and a slip mid-pitch, adding to Sri Lanka's mounting woes as Richa Ghosh breaks the stumps cleanly.

22 Sept 2026, 01:17:25 pm IST Relive the last over blitz by Richa Ghosh! 𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐇𝐀 𝐆𝐇𝐎𝐒𝐇 𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐍𝐒 𝐔𝐏 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐖𝐄𝐑! 💥



Big hits in the final overs as she provides the perfect finish to India’s innings against Sri Lanka! 🔥



Watch Sri Lanka vs India, in the Women's Cricket Final at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya, LIVE NOW on Sony… pic.twitter.com/l6WJHKCwEL — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 22, 2026

22 Sept 2026, 01:13:02 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: SL 55/7 (12) Sri Lanka struggles at 55/7 after 12 overs, needing 162 runs off 48 balls.

22 Sept 2026, 01:04:02 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Wicket | SL 49/6 (9.1) Sri Lanka’s chase is on the ropes under the growing pressure of a record 217-run target. The batting line-up has lost the plot and how after regular breakthroughs by the Indian bowling attack. From a promising start, the team is reeling at 49/6 in 9.3 overs with half the side back in the pavilion.

22 Sept 2026, 01:01:37 pm IST Wickets galore and #TeamIndia are on a roll 🥳



Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, and Sree Charani join the act 🤝



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/x367kJHmrc#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/5fHgHutHDB — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 22, 2026

22 Sept 2026, 12:40:05 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Golden Arm | SL 30/2 (4.2) After dominating the powerplay with the bat in the first innings, Shafali Verma is working her magic with the ball in the second innings. She got the wicket of Imesha Dulani in her third over, giving Sri Lanka their first breakthrough, and then she sent Hasini Perera back to the pavilion in the very next over.

22 Sept 2026, 12:17:59 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Catch Drop | SL 3/0 (1) Shreyanka drops an absolute sitter at backward point off Kranti Gaud's bowling, giving Imesha Dulani an early life.

22 Sept 2026, 12:13:48 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Sri Lanka Needs 217 Runs To Win The Gold Medal | IND 216/3 (20) India scored a total of 216 for 3 in the final of the Asian Games, giving Sri Lanka a record target to win the gold medal and strengthening India's claim to retain the title. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma began the game brilliantly by putting on a 99-run opening stand, thus setting an ideal foundation for Richa Ghosh to launch her attack in the later stages of the innings. In the course of the match, Smriti Mandhana reached a historic achievement by becoming the first female batters to accumulate 11,000 international runs, although she ultimately fell just short of a century when she was out on 79. From that position, Richa Ghosh then scored a brilliant, unbeaten 49 off 22 balls, enabling India to surpass the 200-run mark. 200-plus totals for IND-W in T20Is

221/2 vs SL-W, Thiruvananthapuram, 2025

217/4 vs WI-W, Mumbai DYP, 2024

216/3 vs SL-W, Nisshin, 2026*

210/5 vs ENG-W, Trent Bridge, 2025

209/5 vs NED-W, Headingley, 2026

201/5 vs UAE-W, Dambulla, 2024

22 Sept 2026, 12:06:33 pm IST 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗪𝗢𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝗧𝗢 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗘 1️⃣1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗥𝗨𝗡𝗦 🌟



Smriti Mandhana with another magnificent milestone to her name 🫡



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/x367kJHmrc#TeamIndia | #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/QJ3B4hYXYh — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 22, 2026

22 Sept 2026, 12:03:19 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Sri Lanka Needs 217 Runs To Win The Gold Medal | IND 216/3 (20) India posted a massive 216/3, fueled by a stellar 49 not out from Richa Ghosh.

22 Sept 2026, 11:51:52 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: IND 182/3 (18) Richa Ghosh unleashed brutal power in the final over, smashing sixes and a boundary to record the highest-ever total in Women's Cricket at the Asian Games, setting Sri Lanka a mammoth 217-run target.

22 Sept 2026, 11:47:14 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: IND 163/3 (17) Sri Lanka finally strikes the big fish as Sugandika Kumari removes Smriti Mandhana in the 16.5 over. Mandhana attempts a slog sweep over deep square leg but holes out to Kavisha Dilhari, departing for a brilliant 79 off 45 balls. 7️⃣9️⃣ runs

4️⃣5️⃣ deliveries

5️⃣ fours

7️⃣ sixes



A big knock in a big game from Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana 🙌



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/x367kJHmrc#TeamIndia | #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/HSiY51WQpL — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 22, 2026

22 Sept 2026, 11:40:06 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: IND 157/2 (16) Smriti Mandhana is closing in on a century, moving to 79 off 44 balls after launching a massive six. India reaches 157/2 at the end of the 16th over

22 Sept 2026, 11:32:55 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: IND 141/2 (14.4) Harmanpreet Kaur departs, scoring 19 off 17 balls.

22 Sept 2026, 11:25:50 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: IND 123/1 (13) Smriti Mandhana continues her masterclass, charging to 65 off 39 deliveries with a crisp boundary to fine leg, steering India forward alongside Harmanpreet Kaur at 123/1 after 13 overs.

22 Sept 2026, 11:18:57 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Shafali Tops The Chart| IND: 99/1 (10) Most runs in a calendar year in Women’s T20Is

863 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) in 2026*

824 - Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W) in 2026

800 - Natasha Miles (HKG-W) in 2026

779 - Esha Oza (UAE-W) in 2025

779 - Yasmin Daswani (HKG-W) in 2026

22 Sept 2026, 11:11:40 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: 50 for Smriti| IND: 99/1 (10) Smriti Mandhana brings up her milestone, racing to a brilliant fifty with a single off Chamudi Praboda in the 9.3 over. Teammates rise to applaud a stellar knock delivered precisely when it mattered most. Shafali Verma depart on 48.

22 Sept 2026, 11:02:32 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Shafali Before Final Started| IND: 77/0 (7) 𝐉𝐄𝐄𝐓𝐍𝐄 𝐇𝐈 𝐀𝐀𝐘𝐄 𝐇𝐀𝐈𝐍, 𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐈 𝐉𝐀𝐀𝐍 𝐋𝐀𝐆𝐀 𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐄! 🔥



Shafali Verma is clear on Team India’s mission as they face Sri Lanka again in a repeat of the 2022 Final🥇



Watch Sri Lanka vs India, in the Women's Cricket Final at the 20th Asian Games… pic.twitter.com/jfufASyrM9 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 22, 2026

22 Sept 2026, 10:57:05 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Dominant Powerplay Concludes As India Cruise | IND: 67/0 (6) India wraps up a dominant Powerplay at 67/0 after 6 overs. Kawya Kavindi kept things relatively tight in the final over of the restrictions, conceding 8 runs which included a crisp boundary from Shafali Verma. Smriti Mandhana moves to 38 off 21 balls, while Shafali Verma stands strong on 29 off 15.

22 Sept 2026, 10:51:31 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Powerpack Powerplay | IND 59/0 (5) Chamari Athapaththu endured a nightmare over as Shafali Verma joined the boundary party, smashing consecutive sixes off the second and third deliveries. Smriti Mandhana then capped off the over with a massive strike straight over the bowler’s head. India rockets to 59/0 after 5 overs.

22 Sept 2026, 10:48:38 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Scoreboard Is Ticking | IND 40/0 (4) Smriti Mandhana is continuing her stellar knock, dismantling the bowling attack with a magnificent six over cover and a fine boundary. India moves to 40/0 after 4 overs. Mandhana leads the charge on 30 off 17, alongside Shafali Verma on 10 off 7.

22 Sept 2026, 10:44:58 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Scoreboard Is Ticking | IND 25/0 (3) The scoreboard is ticking over rapidly as Smriti Mandhana takes Sugandika Kumari to task in the 3rd over. After Shafali Verma rotated the strike with a single, Mandhana shifted gears in explosive fashion. She rocked back onto the back foot and flat-batted a delivery straight over mid-on to clear the ropes for the first maximum of the day. Finding Kumari too full on the pads right after, Mandhana immediately got low and effortlessly flicked it away to deep square leg for back-to-back sixes. The over yielded 13 runs, pushing India to 25-0.

22 Sept 2026, 10:37:04 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: IND 9/0 (1) India's innings is underway, and Smriti Mandhana has wasted no time making her presence felt against Sugandika Kumari. After Shafali Verma got off the mark with a single off the first ball, Mandhana unleashed back-to-back boundaries. Aakhri hurdle, sabse bada mukabla aur Gold lene utar chuki hai hamari Playing XI! 🔥



India wins the toss and elects to bat first in the Gold Medal Match.



Watch Sri Lanka vs India, in Cricket Finals at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV… pic.twitter.com/7gv89a9jFb — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 22, 2026

22 Sept 2026, 10:10:42 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Playing XIs Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud

22 Sept 2026, 10:10:21 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Toss Update India Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.

22 Sept 2026, 09:56:37 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Preview Defending champions India will face Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 women’s cricket final at Korogi Sports Park on Tuesday, with the gold medal on the line. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST. India have looked dominant on their way to the final, beating Japan and Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka have overcome Malaysia and Pakistan. The two teams also met in the recent Women’s Asia Cup final, where India secured a 72-run win. India will rely on the likes of Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, while Sri Lanka will look to captain Chamari Athapaththu to lead their challenge.

22 Sept 2026, 09:30:51 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Head-To-Head Total Matches Played: 32 India: 26 Sri Lanka: 5 No Result: 1

22 Sept 2026, 09:02:34 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games Women’s Cricket Final: Streaming Info The Asian Games women’s cricket final will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. The India vs Sri Lanka women’s cricket final will be streamed live in India on SonyLIV.