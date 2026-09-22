Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 4: Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Seal Final Spot; PV Sindhu Takes On Akane Yamaguchi

Asian Games 2026 Day 4 features India’s women’s cricket final against Sri Lanka, badminton quarter-finals against Japan, shooting medal events, hockey, kabaddi and more action

Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 4 September 22: Day 4 of the Asian Games 2026 promises another action-packed day for India, with several medal opportunities and crucial knockout contests on the schedule. The biggest focus will be on the women’s cricket team, which takes on Sri Lanka in the gold-medal final, with India aiming to open its gold-medal account. Shooting will also be in the spotlight as Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Rakesh Mane compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. India’s badminton teams face Japan in the quarter-finals, while kabaddi, boxing, wushu, karate, fencing and swimming bring more medal-round action. The men’s hockey team will also take on Sri Lanka later in the day. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live scores, results, updates and major moments from India’s Day 4 campaign. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Sept 2026, 06:33:55 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 4: India’s Schedule Today - Timings & Events 6:15 a.m. — Shooting: Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane — 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification and medal matches.

6:29 a.m. — Wushu: Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam — Women’s Nanquan final.

6:30 a.m. — Shooting: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill — Men’s Skeet individual qualification and team final, Day 2.

6:30 a.m. — Shooting: Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan — Women’s Skeet individual qualification and team final, Day 2.

6:30 a.m. — Table Tennis: India vs Thailand — Women’s team Round of 16.

6:30 a.m. onwards — Fencing: Sachin and Hemash Singh — Men’s Foil; Mitva Chaudhari and Tanishka Khatri — Women’s Epee. Later rounds if qualified.

7 a.m. — Soft Tennis: Jay Meena vs Hussain Arain (Pakistan) — Men’s Singles Group D.

7:15 a.m. — Kabaddi: India vs South Korea — Men’s Group A.

7:29 a.m. — Swimming: Aryan Nehra — Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final B.

7:35 a.m. — Karate: Chetan Bhatt — Men’s Kumite -84kg Semifinals.

8:05 a.m. — Swimming: Rishabh Das, Akash Mani, Benediction Beniston and Dhanush Suresh — Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heats.

9 a.m. — Boxing: Sakshi Chaudhary vs Aira Villegas (Philippines) — Women’s 51kg Round of 32.

9:20 a.m. — Karate: Alisha Choudhary vs Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani (Indonesia) — Women’s Kumite -55kg Round of 16.

9:30 a.m. — Soft Tennis: Aryan Thakur vs Bold-erdene Altangerel (Mongolia) — Men’s Singles Group C.

10:30 a.m. — Boxing: Jadumani Singh vs Chandra Bahadur Thapa (Nepal) — Men’s 55kg Round of 32.

10:30 a.m. — Soft Tennis: Aadhya Tiwari vs Kainaat Shallwani (Pakistan) — Women’s Singles Group D.

10:30 a.m. — Cricket: India vs Sri Lanka — Women’s Gold Medal Match.

10:04 a.m. onwards — Karate: Alisha Choudhary — Women’s Kumite -55kg, later rounds if qualified.

10:35 a.m. onwards — Karate: Chetan Bhatt — Men’s Kumite -84kg, final if qualified.

11:30 a.m. — Badminton: India vs Japan — Men’s Team Quarterfinal.

11:59 a.m. — Wushu: Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam — Women’s Nandao final.

12 p.m. — Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra and Ashish Limaye — Eventing Jumping.

12 p.m. — Soft Tennis: Aryan Thakur vs Chen Po-Yi (Chinese Taipei) — Men’s Singles Group C.

12:40 p.m. onwards — Karate: Chetan Bhatt — Men’s Kumite -84kg final if qualified.

12:50 p.m. onwards — Karate: Alisha Choudhary — Women’s Kumite -55kg final if qualified.

2 p.m. — Esports: India vs Mongolia — eFootball Group F.

Around 3:15 p.m. — Wushu: Roshibina Devi vs Man Sin Chu (Macao, China) — Women’s 60kg Quarterfinal.

3:30 p.m. — Hockey: India vs Sri Lanka — Men’s Pool A.

Around 3:45 p.m. — Wushu: Aryan vs Saydullo Abdurashitov (Uzbekistan) — Men’s 56kg Quarterfinal.

22 Sept 2026, 07:28:44 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 4: Kabaddi Action Underway! The defending champions have made a strong start against South Korea. Devank Dalal opens the scoring with a successful raid, and India soon inflict the first All Out of the match, with Sunil and Jaideep combining to send Jang Kun Lee out. India lead 15-9.

22 Sept 2026, 07:09:07 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 4: Fencing - Mixed Start For India India’s fencing campaign has begun with contrasting results in the men’s foil individual pool stage. Hemash Singh Sanasam went down 2-5 to Singapore’s Raphael Juan Kang Tan, while Sachin opened his campaign on a winning note, beating Pakistan’s Baryal Khan 5-0.

22 Sept 2026, 06:59:54 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 4: Badminton - Yamaguchi Forces Decider Against Sindhu Akane Yamaguchi holds her nerve to take the second game 21-18 and force a decider against PV Sindhu. The Japanese shuttler weathered Sindhu’s comeback attempt to level the first women’s singles match of the team quarterfinal.

22 Sept 2026, 06:51:11 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 4: Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Seal Final Spot As China Breaks World Record China have rewritten the qualification world record with a stunning 638.9, bettering the previous mark by 2.0 points. India’s Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane also delivered a strong performance, finishing second in qualification with a combined score of 634.6 to make the mixed team final. South Korea and Vietnam are expected to join China and India in the four-team final. The 10m air rifle mixed team final will take place today at 8:25 am IST.

22 Sept 2026, 06:46:35 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 4: Sindhu And Co Face Japan In Quarterfinal The Indian women's badminton team, led by PV Sindhu, are up against Japan in the team quarterfinal, with a semifinal spot at stake. Sindhu has made a brilliant start in the opening singles, recovering from 13-17 down to edge World No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi 23-21 in a tense first game. Yamaguchi had a chance to lead 21-20 but put her return into the net, before Sindhu converted her second game point. The Japanese shuttler has hit back in the second game, though, leading Sindhu 11-10 at the interval.

22 Sept 2026, 06:42:02 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 4: Shooting Action Underway! The 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification is underway, and India have made a strong start. Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane lead China’s Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao after the opening series, posting 211.9 to China’s 211.7, with South Korea third on 211.1. China hit back in the second series with 213.8, while India scored 211.3, leaving just four points between the top two with one shot remaining for each shooter. China are also on course for a potential world record.

22 Sept 2026, 06:21:12 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 4: India’s Schedule Today - Sportwise Swimming 7:29 a.m. — Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final B — Aryan Nehra 8:05 a.m. — Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heats — India 2:55 p.m. — Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final — India (subject to qualification)

Badminton 6 a.m. — Women’s Team Quarterfinals — India vs Japan 11:30 a.m. — Men’s Team Quarterfinals — India vs Japan

Boxing 8:30 a.m. onwards — Women’s 51kg Round of 32 — Sakshi Chaudhary vs Aira Villegas 1:30 p.m. onwards — Men’s 55kg Round of 32 — Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Chandra Bahadur Thapa

Cricket 10:30 a.m. — Women’s Final — India vs Sri Lanka

Equestrian 5:45 a.m. — Eventing Team & Individual Dressage — Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Singh Nagra, Ashish Limaye 12 p.m. — Eventing Team & Individual Jumping — Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Singh Nagra, Ashish Limaye

Fencing 6:30 a.m. onwards — Men’s Foil Individual, Pool Stage — Sachin, Hemash Singh Sanasam 8:15 a.m. onwards — Women’s Epee Individual, Pool Stage — Mitva Chaudhari, Taniksha Khatri 10 a.m. onwards — Men’s Foil Round of 32 (subject to qualification) 10:20 a.m. onwards — Women’s Epee Round of 32 (subject to qualification) 11:20 a.m. onwards — Men’s Foil Round of 16 (subject to qualification) 11:20 a.m. onwards — Women’s Epee Round of 16 (subject to qualification) 12 p.m. onwards — Men’s Foil & Women’s Epee Quarterfinals (subject to qualification) 1:50 p.m. onwards — Men’s Foil Semifinals (subject to qualification) 2:30 p.m. onwards — Women’s Epee Semifinals (subject to qualification) 3:10 p.m. onwards — Men’s Foil Final (subject to qualification) 3:30 p.m. onwards — Women’s Epee Final (subject to qualification)

Artistic Gymnastics 10:30 a.m. onwards — Women’s Qualification — Pranati Nayak

Esports 5:30 a.m. onwards — eFootball Group F — India vs Uzbekistan 2 p.m. onwards — eFootball Group F — India vs Mongolia

Hockey 3:30 p.m. — Men’s Pool B — India vs Sri Lanka

Kabaddi 7:15 a.m. — Men’s Group A — India vs Republic of Korea

Karate 7:35 a.m. — Men’s Kumite -84kg Semifinals — Chetan Bhatt 7:50 a.m. — Men’s Kumite -84kg Bronze Medal Bout (subject to qualification) 8:52 a.m. onwards — Women’s Kumite -55kg Round of 16 — Alisha 10:04 a.m. onwards — Women’s Kumite -55kg Quarterfinals (subject to qualification) 10:40 a.m. onwards — Women’s Kumite -55kg Semifinals (subject to qualification) 11:04 a.m. onwards — Women’s Kumite -55kg Repechage (subject to qualification) 12:04 p.m. onwards — Women’s Kumite -55kg Bronze Medal Bout (subject to qualification) 12:40 p.m. — Men’s Kumite -84kg Final (subject to qualification) 12:52 p.m. onwards — Women’s Kumite -55kg Final (subject to qualification)

Sepak Takraw 5:30 a.m. — Men’s Regu Team, Group B — India vs Malaysia

Shooting 6:15 a.m. onwards — 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification — Parth Mane & Elavenil Valarivan 6:30 a.m. — Men’s Skeet Individual Qualification & Team Final Day 2 — Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka 6:30 a.m. — Women’s Skeet Individual Qualification & Team Final Day 2 — Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon 8:25 a.m. onwards — 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final (subject to qualification)

Table Tennis 6:30 a.m. — Women’s Team Round of 16 — India vs Thailand 9 a.m. — Men’s Team Round of 16 — India vs South Korea

Soft Tennis 5:30 a.m. — Women’s Singles Group D — Aadhya Tiwari vs Alisha Ziegler 7 a.m. — Men’s Singles Group D — Jay Meena vs Hussain Arain 9:30 a.m. — Men’s Singles Group C — Aryan Thakur vs Bold-erdene Altangerel 10:30 a.m. — Women’s Singles Group D — Aadhya Tiwari vs Kainaat Shallwani 12 p.m. — Men’s Singles Group C — Aryan Thakur vs Chen Po-yi

Wushu 6:29 a.m. onwards — Women’s Nanquan & Nandao Final (Nanquan) — Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam 11:59 a.m. onwards — Women’s Nanquan & Nandao Final (Nandao) — Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam 3:30 p.m. onwards — Women’s 60kg Quarterfinals — Roshibina Devi vs Man Sin Chu 4 p.m. onwards — Men’s 56kg Quarterfinals — Aryan vs Saydullo Abdurashitov

