‘Kisi Tarah Izzat Bach Gai’: Fans Troll Shreyas Iyer’s Team India For Managing 2-Run Win Vs Japan

India edged Japan by two runs in a rain-shortened five-over T20I at Sano
Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 16 off 12 balls as India finished on 32/4
Japan ended on 30/3 after pushing India to the final ball
Social media users criticised India’s batting and game management in the shortest format
Fans also praised Cricket Japan for a fearless effort against the world champions
India’s two-run win over Japan in a rain-shortened five-over T20I at Sano sparked immediate backlash on social media, livemint.com reported. India were restricted to 32/4, with captain Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with 16 off 12 balls, before scraping through as Japan finished at 30/3.
The narrow margin quickly became the main talking point. What should have been a routine result turned into a tense finish. The result sparked criticism over India’s batting and game management in the shortest format.
Expressing relief after a narrow escape, social media reactions highlighted how Team India barely saved their pride by defeating Japan by a mere 2 runs in a dramatic match that went down to the very final ball. One user wrote on social media expressing emotions that were carried by a lot of Indian fans, 'Kisi Tarah Izzat Bach Gayi.'
Online Backlash Grows
The criticism was sharp. It came against the backdrop of India’s previous whitewash against Ireland, which added to the frustration around the side’s form under Iyer.
One user on X attacked the team after that sequence of results and wrote that the Indian T20I side is "horrible under Shreyas Iyer". Another user described India’s 32/4 against Japan as an "absolute capitulation".
The same online reaction also called the display "embarrassing" and demanded a serious reality check for India’s star-studded top order. Fans and commentators criticised the team’s performance across social media soon after the match ended.
Memes And Questions
Memes followed quickly. Social media timelines filled with posts that contrasted lofty pre-match expectations with the reality of a last-ball thriller in the rain-shortened five-over T20I.
India held their nerve and sealed the win. But the performance still left many fans questioning the team’s momentum and tactical execution in short-format cricket.
Amidst the criticism of India's stuttering display, widespread applause poured in for Cricket Japan. Fans and analysts praised the Japanese team for their fearless fight, with one viral post noting that they played much better than expected and took the world champions to the absolute limit.