‘Kisi Tarah Izzat Bach Gai’: Fans Troll Shreyas Iyer’s Team India For Managing 2-Run Win Vs Japan

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 22 September 2026 3:01 pm

India beat Japan by two runs in a rain-shortened five-over T20I at Sano, but the result sparked immediate backlash online. India were restricted to 32/4, with captain Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with 16 off 12 balls, before Japan finished on 30/3 and fans questioned India’s batting and game management.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 22 September 2026 3:01 pm

India win against Japan by 2 runs in last over thriller | Photo: X/BCCI