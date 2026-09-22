Team India Creates History, Becomes 1st Team To Win 200 T20Is

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India became the first team in the world to reach 200 T20I wins after edging Japan by two runs in a rain-truncated one-off match at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Defending 33 in five overs, India’s spinners restricted Japan to 30/3 and sealed a milestone victory.

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India National Cricket Team
India National Cricket Team | Photo: X/BCCI

India defeated Japan by two runs in Sano on Tuesday (September 22) in a five-overs-a-side contest and sealed a landmark 200th T20I win. The match was cut to five overs per side because of a wet outfield.

India posted only 32/4 but held Japan to 30/3 to win the first-ever T20I between the two teams. The result also made India the first team in the world — national or franchise — to reach 200 wins in the shortest format.

That gave the game added weight. A low-scoring match turned into a milestone night as India survived a late scare and extended their lead at the top of the all-time T20I wins list.

Milestone MatchesOpponentVictory MarginYearVenue
First winSouth AfricaBy 6 wickets2006Johannesburg
50th winSri LankaBy 7 wickets2017Colombo
100th winWest IndiesBy 8 runs2022Kolkata
150th winAustraliaBy 24 runs2024Gros Islet
200th winJapanBy 2 runs2026Sano

Milestone By Numbers

The 200-win mark underlines India’s record in the format. They have 194 outright wins in 291 T20Is and another six wins in Super Overs.

Pakistan are next on the list with 176 wins from 303 matches. India now stand alone at the top in total victories in T20 internationals.

Vansh Bedi - | Photo: X/Chennaiipl
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The numbers go further. India have played T20Is against 20 teams and beaten every one of them at least once. They are also the only side with a win percentage of more than 50 against all the teams they have faced so far.

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TEAMTIME SPANMATCHESWINSDEFEATSTIEDNO RESULT
India2006-2026291200*8119
Pakistan2005-202630317611548
Somerset2003-202631717413139
Lancashire2003-202628816610895
Mumbai Indians2008-202631316614142
Chennai Super Kings2008-202629116312422
Surrey2003-202629916312349
Nottinghamshire2003-202628616211068
Warwickshire2003-202629216111948
Hampshire2003-2026311156134813

Early Wickets Fall

India captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bat first. That call quickly ran into trouble when Abhishek Sharma fell for a golden duck in the first over.

Sanju Samson, who had hit back-to-back fifties against Afghanistan last week, also failed to cash in and returned to the pavilion in the second over. India then lost Ishan Kishan in the third over as the innings kept sliding.

Iyer offered the only real resistance. He made 16 before Charlie Hara-Hinze dismissed him on the fifth ball of the fifth over, leaving India on 32/4.

Also Read: Team India Unlocks New T20I Milestone But Still Behind Pakistan & Bangladesh

Defence Holds Firm

The chase looked modest. A target of 33 was not much, but India still had to scrap hard to protect it.

Japan pushed India close before finishing on 30/3. India held their nerve and closed out a two-run win.

Washington Sundar made the difference with the ball. He took 2 for 13 in his two overs to seal the result. India next play on September 28, 2026 in the quarterfinal of the Asian Games 2026.

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