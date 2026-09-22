India's Biggest Win: All Records Harmanpreet And Co. Broke Against Sri Lanka In Asian Games Gold Medal Match

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India won the Asian Games women’s cricket gold medal match in Hangzhou on Tuesday, beating Sri Lanka by 147 runs. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma shared a 99-run opening stand, while Mandhana became the first women’s batter to cross 11,000 international runs. India posted 216/3 and bowled Sri Lanka out for 69.

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Indian players celebrate after winning the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Summary of this article

  • Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma shared a 99-run opening stand in the gold-medal match

  • Mandhana became the first women’s batter to surpass 11,000 international runs

  • India posted 216/3, the highest total in Asian Games history and their third-highest in T20Is

  • India beat Sri Lanka by 147 runs, their biggest victory by runs in women’s T20Is

India beat Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the Asian Games women's cricket gold-medal match. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma shared a 99-run opening stand before India's bowlers finished the job. The win gave India their first gold in the women's cricket event and lifted the country's campaign at the continental meet.

Mandhana also reached a major landmark in the innings. The India opener became the first women's batter to go past 11,000 international runs as India piled up a record total before reducing Sri Lanka to 69.

Also Read: Team India Unlocks New T20I Milestone But Still Behind Pakistan & Bangladesh

Records And Rivalry

The victory brought more records with it. The 147-run margin is now India's largest win by runs in women's T20Is.

India's previous best by runs came against Malaysia in 2018, when they won by 142. The latest result pushed that benchmark higher.

The final also strengthened India's record against Sri Lanka in title matches. India have now beaten Sri Lanka in four T20I finals out of five, with the 2024 Asia Cup the only final they lost.

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Women's Cricket Team bags the first gold medal for India in Asian Games 2026 - | Photo: X/BCCI
India’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Team India cricketers celebrate a Sri Lanka wicket in Women's Asia Cup 2026 final. - bcciwomen/X

India's biggest margin win in T20I

MARGINAGAINSTVENUEDATE
147 runsSri LankaNisshinSeptember 22, 2026
142 runsMalaysiaKuala LumpurJune 3, 2018
137 runsHong KongDubaiSeptember 3, 2026
114 runsBangladeshNisshinSeptember 20, 2026
104 runsUnited Arab EmiratesSylhetOctober 4, 2022
100 runsBarbadosBirminghamAugust 3, 2022
97 runsEnglandNottinghamJune 28, 2025
95 runsNetherlandsLeedsJune 17, 2026
94 runsThailandDubaiAugust 30, 2026
84 runsWest IndiesGros IsletNovember 9, 2019

Mandhana Reaches Milestone

Mandhana hit another landmark. She became the first women's batter to surpass 11,000 international runs during India's innings.

Most International Runs In Women's Cricket

PlayerRuns
Smriti Mandhana (India)11,066
Mithali Raj (India)10,868
Suzie Bates (New Zealand)10,740
Charlotte Edwards (England)10,273
Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)10,005

After batting first, India posted 216/3. That was the highest total in Asian Games history and India's third-highest in T20Is.

The batters also cleared the ropes 13 times, the most India have managed in a T20I innings.

Also Read: Ex-CSK Batter From Delhi Reports Claims ‘Fixing’ Approach, DDCA Seeks BCCI Intervention

India's Highest Score In T20I

SCOREOVERSAGAINSTVENUEDATE
221/220Sri LankaThiruvananthapuramDecember 28, 2025
217/420West IndiesDY PatilDecember 19, 2024
216/320Sri LankaNisshinSeptember 22, 2026
210/520EnglandNottinghamJune 28, 2025
209/520NetherlandsLeedsJune 17, 2026
201/520UAEDambullaJuly 21, 2024
198/420EnglandBrabourneMarch 25, 2018

Bowling Seals Gold

The bowlers then completed the task. India held Sri Lanka to 69 and never let the chase get going.

That finished off a 147-run win. It secured the gold medal and rounded out a dominant showing in the final.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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