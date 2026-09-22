India's Biggest Win: All Records Harmanpreet And Co. Broke Against Sri Lanka In Asian Games Gold Medal Match

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 22 September 2026 4:57 pm Published at: 22 September 2026 4:50 pm Updated on:

India won the Asian Games women’s cricket gold medal match in Hangzhou on Tuesday, beating Sri Lanka by 147 runs. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma shared a 99-run opening stand, while Mandhana became the first women’s batter to cross 11,000 international runs. India posted 216/3 and bowled Sri Lanka out for 69.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 22 September 2026 4:57 pm Published at: 22 September 2026 4:50 pm Updated on:

Indian players celebrate after winning the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker