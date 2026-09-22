Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma shared a 99-run opening stand in the gold-medal match
Mandhana became the first women’s batter to surpass 11,000 international runs
India posted 216/3, the highest total in Asian Games history and their third-highest in T20Is
India beat Sri Lanka by 147 runs, their biggest victory by runs in women’s T20Is
India beat Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the Asian Games women's cricket gold-medal match. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma shared a 99-run opening stand before India's bowlers finished the job. The win gave India their first gold in the women's cricket event and lifted the country's campaign at the continental meet.
Mandhana also reached a major landmark in the innings. The India opener became the first women's batter to go past 11,000 international runs as India piled up a record total before reducing Sri Lanka to 69.
Records And Rivalry
The victory brought more records with it. The 147-run margin is now India's largest win by runs in women's T20Is.
India's previous best by runs came against Malaysia in 2018, when they won by 142. The latest result pushed that benchmark higher.
The final also strengthened India's record against Sri Lanka in title matches. India have now beaten Sri Lanka in four T20I finals out of five, with the 2024 Asia Cup the only final they lost.
India's biggest margin win in T20I
|MARGIN
|AGAINST
|VENUE
|DATE
|147 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Nisshin
|September 22, 2026
|142 runs
|Malaysia
|Kuala Lumpur
|June 3, 2018
|137 runs
|Hong Kong
|Dubai
|September 3, 2026
|114 runs
|Bangladesh
|Nisshin
|September 20, 2026
|104 runs
|United Arab Emirates
|Sylhet
|October 4, 2022
|100 runs
|Barbados
|Birmingham
|August 3, 2022
|97 runs
|England
|Nottingham
|June 28, 2025
|95 runs
|Netherlands
|Leeds
|June 17, 2026
|94 runs
|Thailand
|Dubai
|August 30, 2026
|84 runs
|West Indies
|Gros Islet
|November 9, 2019
Mandhana Reaches Milestone
Mandhana hit another landmark. She became the first women's batter to surpass 11,000 international runs during India's innings.
Most International Runs In Women's Cricket
|Player
|Runs
|Smriti Mandhana (India)
|11,066
|Mithali Raj (India)
|10,868
|Suzie Bates (New Zealand)
|10,740
|Charlotte Edwards (England)
|10,273
|Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)
|10,005
After batting first, India posted 216/3. That was the highest total in Asian Games history and India's third-highest in T20Is.
The batters also cleared the ropes 13 times, the most India have managed in a T20I innings.
India's Highest Score In T20I
|SCORE
|OVERS
|AGAINST
|VENUE
|DATE
|221/2
|20
|Sri Lanka
|Thiruvananthapuram
|December 28, 2025
|217/4
|20
|West Indies
|DY Patil
|December 19, 2024
|216/3
|20
|Sri Lanka
|Nisshin
|September 22, 2026
|210/5
|20
|England
|Nottingham
|June 28, 2025
|209/5
|20
|Netherlands
|Leeds
|June 17, 2026
|201/5
|20
|UAE
|Dambulla
|July 21, 2024
|198/4
|20
|England
|Brabourne
|March 25, 2018
Bowling Seals Gold
The bowlers then completed the task. India held Sri Lanka to 69 and never let the chase get going.
That finished off a 147-run win. It secured the gold medal and rounded out a dominant showing in the final.