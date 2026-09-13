IND Vs SL, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana Carries On Incredible Consistency With Brilliant Half-Century

Smriti Mandhana anchored India’s innings with a vital half-century in the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka
The well-timed knock marked the 36th T20I fifty of her career
Her steady performance provided a crucial platform for India in the unbeaten title clash
Smriti Mandhana brought up a crucial half-century in the Women's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, continuing her fine record against the Lankans in a high-stakes summit clash.
The India opener got to fifty off Nilakshika Silva, timing a full delivery outside off exquisitely, opening the face late to guide it wide of two off-side fielders and away to the deep backward point boundary.
The chasing fielder had no chance of catching it, the placement was that precise. It was the 36th T20I half-century of Mandhana's career, further cementing her reputation as one of India's most consistent white-ball batters on the continental stage.
Coming into the final, both India and Sri Lanka had gone through the tournament unbeaten, setting up a title decider between two in-form sides.
Mandhana, who has troubled Sri Lankan bowling attacks repeatedly over the years, added to an already healthy head-to-head record against them with this knock, having racked up runs against the same opposition in previous meetings, including at the 2022 and 2024 editions of the tournament.
Her fifty came alongside contributions at the top of the order that gave India a platform to build a competitive total, with the Dubai surface expected to assist spin as the innings progressed.
With Sri Lanka boasting the tournament's other leading spin attack, Mandhana's ability to rotate strike and find the gaps proved valuable in keeping the scoreboard moving during the middle overs.
The knock added to what has already been a stellar campaign for India's batting unit heading into the final.
Smriti Mandhana - Stats
Most Century-plus stands in Women’s T20Is (any wicket)
6 - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma (IND-W)
6 - Esha Oza, Theertha Satish (UAE-W)