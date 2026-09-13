IND Vs SL, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana Carries On Incredible Consistency With Brilliant Half-Century

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

Smriti Mandhana stroked a clinical half-century—her 36th in T20Is—to anchor India's innings in the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. The well-paced knock extended her strong record against the Lankans while laying a vital foundation for India in the unbeaten title clash

image Prefer on Google
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in action in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Photo: BCCIWomen/X
Summary of this article

  • Smriti Mandhana anchored India’s innings with a vital half-century in the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka

  • The well-timed knock marked the 36th T20I fifty of her career

  • Her steady performance provided a crucial platform for India in the unbeaten title clash

Smriti Mandhana brought up a crucial half-century in the Women's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, continuing her fine record against the Lankans in a high-stakes summit clash.

The India opener got to fifty off Nilakshika Silva, timing a full delivery outside off exquisitely, opening the face late to guide it wide of two off-side fielders and away to the deep backward point boundary.

The chasing fielder had no chance of catching it, the placement was that precise. It was the 36th T20I half-century of Mandhana's career, further cementing her reputation as one of India's most consistent white-ball batters on the continental stage.

Coming into the final, both India and Sri Lanka had gone through the tournament unbeaten, setting up a title decider between two in-form sides.

Mandhana, who has troubled Sri Lankan bowling attacks repeatedly over the years, added to an already healthy head-to-head record against them with this knock, having racked up runs against the same opposition in previous meetings, including at the 2022 and 2024 editions of the tournament.

Related Content
Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama plays a shot during the Women's Asia Cup final T20 International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Dambulla. - PTI Photo
India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026 - X/BCCIWomen
Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama plays a shot during the Women's Asia Cup final T20 International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Dambulla. - PTI Photo
Indian women cricket team players celebrating after taking a wicket during a match - BCCIWomen/X

Her fifty came alongside contributions at the top of the order that gave India a platform to build a competitive total, with the Dubai surface expected to assist spin as the innings progressed.

With Sri Lanka boasting the tournament's other leading spin attack, Mandhana's ability to rotate strike and find the gaps proved valuable in keeping the scoreboard moving during the middle overs.

The knock added to what has already been a stellar campaign for India's batting unit heading into the final.

Smriti Mandhana - Stats

Most Century-plus stands in Women’s T20Is (any wicket)

6 - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma (IND-W)

6 - Esha Oza, Theertha Satish (UAE-W)

5 - Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (NZ-W)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories