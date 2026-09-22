Why Did Umpire Change Wide-Ball Decision After Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel’s Argument? | Watch

India survived a thrilling final-over scare against Japan, defending 32/4 to win the historic five-over T20I by two runs
Two wide calls against Alexander Shirai-Patmore triggered Indian protests before umpire Chris Thurgate reversed the decisions following intervention
ICC rules treat both sides as off-side during reverse hits, requiring the ball to pass 75 centimetres outside the stump
Team India narrowly escaped a shock defeat on Tuesday in the one-off T20I against Japan in Sano, Kanto. The historic match, reduced to five overs per side, saw the Indian batters struggle against the Japanese spinners before captain Shreyas Iyer played a crucial knock of 16 to help India post 32/4.
In reply, Japan showed plenty of courage but fell two runs short in a thrilling final over bowled by Axar Patel.
Japan came close in the chase, needing eight runs from the final four balls. However, Axar held his nerve to avoid what could have been one of the biggest upsets against the three-time world champions. There was, however, a brief altercation between the Indian all-rounder and on-field umpire Chris Thurgate during the dramatic final over.
What Happened In The Final Over?
With eight runs required from the final four balls, left-handed batter Alexander Shirai-Patmore attempted a reverse hit against Axar. He was beaten and the ball went past him, which would have been the leg side had he remained in his normal stance.
Umpire Thurgate, officiating in his 18th T20I, called it a wide. An identical delivery on the next ball was again called a wide, leaving the Indian players visibly unhappy. The equation was reduced to six runs required from four balls, while the men in blue continued to protest the decision.
Shreyas Iyer then approached leg umpire Chris Brown, who subsequently asked his on-field colleague to reverse the decision. Thurgate complied, and the equation was restored to seven runs needed from three balls.
India eventually held on to win by two runs, registering the lowest total ever defended in men's T20I cricket.
What Does The Rule Say?
According to the ICC playing conditions provided to the umpires, when a batter attempts a reverse hit or switch hit, both sides of the wicket are considered the off side. This means the ball must pass 75 centimetres outside the outer stump to be called a wide.
The same interpretation applies even if a batter merely pretends to change their stance before reverting to their normal position, with both sides of the wicket considered the off side.
How Could The Umpire Reverse His Decision?
The India vs Japan historic T20I did not have a TV umpire or DRS. However, an on-field umpire is permitted to change a decision before the next ball comes into play.