Astha Kunj Park Gang Rape: Timeline From Temple Visit To 'Fake Cops' Arrest

Three men allegedly posed as policemen and assaulted a 17-year-old in Delhi.
Police found the girl and her friend after receiving an 8.45pm call.
One accused was shot in the leg during a later police interception.
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men at Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir on Sunday after they posed as policemen and separated her from her male friend, Delhi Police said. The girl and her friend had entered the park after visiting the temple.
Police received a call about the alleged assault at around 8.45pm and found the two at the park. One accused, identified as Asif, was later shot in the leg during a police interception after allegedly firing at officers. Police have since apprehended the other two accused, Hemant and Mukesh, Times of India reported.
Around 7pm: Visit To Kalkaji Mandir
According to police, the girl and her friend went to Kalkaji Mandir for darshan at around 7pm. After leaving the temple, they entered Astha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7.
Around 7.30pm: Three Men Approach Them
The girl said three men approached them inside the park and claimed to be policemen. They allegedly separated her from her friend and took her to a secluded area.
Police said Asif allegedly threatened the girl with a firearm and a knife before sexually assaulting her. The other two men also allegedly sexually assaulted her. All three subsequently allegedly threatened the girl and her friend.
Around 8.45pm: Police Receive A Call
A police control room call about the alleged assault came in at approximately 8.45pm. The station house officer of Amar Colony police station and other personnel went to the park, where they found the girl and her friend.
The girl was medically examined at AIIMS. Crime and forensic teams examined the park and collected exhibits. Based on her statement, police registered an FIR at Amar Colony police station under Sections 70(2), 61(2), 115(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as Sections 6 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
Accused Shot In Police Interception
Police formed several teams to trace the accused. A team led by Inspector Rajender Dagar, in-charge of the South-East district Special Staff, received information about Asif’s movement near DM Office Road in Amar Colony and set up an interception.
Asif allegedly fired three rounds at the officers despite being asked to surrender, police said. One round hit head constable Rajesh’s bulletproof jacket. Police said Rajesh fired two rounds in self-defence, one of which struck Asif in the right leg.
Asif was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. Crime and forensic teams were called to examine the site of the police interception.
Police have since apprehended Hemant and Mukesh, the two other men accused in the case. The investigation is continuing.