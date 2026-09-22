KPSC Recruitment Row: Karnataka Govt Explores Shutting Down Commission

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the government is examining whether KPSC can be shut down within the legal framework amid allegations of recruitment irregularities.
The Karnataka High Court has directed an SIT probe into allegations against the commission, while Shivakumar questioned the choice of investigating officers.
Suspended IAS officer Gyanendra Gangwar has been remanded to six days of ED custody over an alleged Veterinary Officer exam paper leak and money laundering.
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state government is exploring the possibility of shutting down the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) within the legal framework amid repeated allegations of corruption and irregularities in the recruitment process.
Shivakumar said he was consulting legal experts on the issue and that the government’s priority was to protect students’ futures and bring greater transparency to recruitment. The remarks came as a suspended IAS officer was sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a money laundering case linked to alleged KPSC recruitment irregularities.
Shivakumar Questions KPSC Functioning, Welcomes HC-Ordered Probe
Shivakumar alleged that some KPSC members had “opened a shop” and said state police had collected documents related to the alleged irregularities.
He said the details of the alleged wrongdoing would eventually come to light.
Reacting to the Karnataka High Court’s direction to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations against the KPSC, Shivakumar welcomed the move but questioned the decision to select specific investigating officers.
He said the state government should have been given the freedom to choose the officers for the probe, while pointing out that the state police were already conducting a detailed investigation.
Shivakumar said the High Court could oversee the investigation if necessary, adding that the government wanted to ensure greater transparency in the recruitment process and safeguard the interests of candidates.
Suspended IAS Officer Sent To ED Custody In KPSC Case
Separately, a special court in Bengaluru on Monday remanded suspended IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar to six days of ED custody in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in KPSC recruitment.
The ED had sought 14 days of custody in connection with the alleged leakage of the question paper for the Veterinary Officer recruitment examination.
According to the agency, Gangwar and Tumkur University syndicate member Basavaraj Kannale allegedly conspired to leak the question paper and collect money from candidates. The ED alleged that Kannale collected ₹1.50 crore from candidates, of which ₹1.30 crore was allegedly handed over to Gangwar in cash.
The agency further alleged that ₹23 lakh was spent on purchasing gold jewellery.
The ED told the court that Gangwar allegedly handed over the question paper along with its answers on an HP pen drive on January 7, two days before the January 9 examination.
The agency argued that custodial interrogation was necessary to trace the alleged proceeds of crime and establish further details of the money laundering case.
The allegations against Gangwar, Kannale and others remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings.