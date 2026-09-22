KPSC Recruitment Scam: Suspended IAS Officer Gyanendra Gangwar Sent To ED Custody

Suspended IAS officer Gyanendra Gangwar has been remanded to six days of ED custody in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in KPSC recruitment.
The ED alleges that ₹1.30 crore in cash was handed to Gangwar after candidates were allegedly charged ₹1.50 crore for access to the leaked Veterinary Officer recruitment exam paper.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Karnataka government is legally examining whether the KPSC should be shut down amid allegations of wider recruitment irregularities.
A special court in Bengaluru on Monday remanded suspended IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar to six days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment.
Gangwar was produced before the 21st Additional City Civil and Sessions Court and Special Court for CBI and PMLA cases from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, where he was in judicial custody. Special judge Manjunath Sangreshi remanded him to ED custody until September 26.
ED Alleges Question Paper Leak, ₹1.30 Crore Cash Payment
The ED had sought 14 days of custody in connection with the alleged leakage of the question paper for the KPSC veterinary officer recruitment examination.
According to the agency, Gangwar and Tumkur University syndicate member Basavaraj Kannale allegedly conspired to leak the question paper and collect money from candidates. The ED alleged that Kannale collected ₹1.50 crore from candidates, of which ₹1.30 crore was allegedly handed over to Gangwar in cash.
The agency further alleged that ₹23 lakh was spent on purchasing gold jewellery.
The ED told the court that Gangwar allegedly handed over the question paper along with its answers on an HP pen drive on January 7, two days before the examination scheduled for January 9.
The agency argued that custodial interrogation was necessary to trace the alleged proceeds of crime and establish further details of the money laundering case.
Gangwar has been accused in connection with the alleged recruitment irregularities, while the ED’s allegations remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings.
DK Shivakumar Says Govt Exploring Closure Of KPSC
The developments come as the Karnataka government considers drastic measures in response to allegations of widespread irregularities within the recruitment body.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the government was legally examining the possibility of shutting down the KPSC altogether, citing the seriousness of the allegations and concerns over the future of candidates.
“We are also very serious. I actually want to tell you that I am speaking about this from a legal perspective. KPSC itself has to be closed, because this is a very big issue,” Shivakumar said.
He alleged that the KPSC chairman and others were involved in irregularities and said the state police had gathered substantial information and data on the matter.
“A lot of data is with our police. Everything has been investigated, including how it happened, who appointed whom and what was done. Everything will come out,” he said.
Shivakumar also questioned the Karnataka High Court’s prerogative to select specific officers to head a Special Investigation Team (SIT), indicating that the government was examining the issue from a legal perspective.
The alleged recruitment irregularities have put renewed focus on the functioning of the KPSC, with the government considering institutional changes alongside ongoing criminal and money laundering investigations.
(With Inputs From ANI)