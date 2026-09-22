Nandigram By-Poll: Mamata's TMC Seeks BJP Candidat’s Disqualification Over Alleged Affidavit Discrepancies

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Mamata All India Trinamool Congress has alleged discrepancies in BJP candidate Hasirani Rath’s affidavit, while the BJP said the Election Commission should decide on any complaint

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Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Mamata Banerjee-led faction has sought cancellation of BJP candidate Hasirani Rath’s nomination over alleged affidavit discrepancies.

  • The BJP said any complaint regarding the affidavit should be decided by the Election Commission.

  • The Nandigram by-poll follows Suvendu Adhikari leaving the seat vacant after winning two Assembly constituencies.

The Mamata All India Trinamool Congress on Tuesday demanded the cancellation of BJP candidate Hasirani Rath's nomination for the October 6 Nandigram by-election, alleging discrepancies in her affidavit and raising questions over the information provided in it.

The by-election is the first major electoral test for Mamata Banerjee after she lost power and her party later split.

In a post on X, the party's information technology and social media wing claimed that Rath's affidavit lists her age as over 60 and states that she cleared Class 10 in 1965.

The party added that the school named by Rath received approval to conduct Class 10 examinations only in 1973.

"Her nomination should be cancelled for providing false information," the wing said, according to ANI.

The EC froze the TMC’s original name and ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol after Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy factions both claimed the party. - PTI
SC Agrees Urgent Listing Of Mamata Banerjee's Plea Challenging EC's Decision To Freeze Party Name, Symbol

By PTI

Candidate And Response

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction's candidate, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew from the contest after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The faction subsequently backed Congress candidate Milan Pradhan.

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Mamata Banerjee and Milan Pradhan (L-R) - File Photo | X
Mamata Banerjee | File Photo - PTI
BJP Goons Vandalised Our Office': Mamata Banerjee Alleges, Warns of Protest In Delhi - PTI; Representative image

Hours later, Pradhan was arrested in connection with a two-decade-old murder case linked to the 2007 anti-land acquisition protests that had helped bring Banerjee to power, with Adhikari then serving as one of her key aides.

BJP leader Sisir Bajoria told ANI that any alleged discrepancies should be taken up with the Election Commission of India. "Let the ECI take the call," he said.

An official also told ANI that they were unaware of any discrepancies. "We are yet to receive any complaint in this regard," the official said.

Ritabrata Banerjee and former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - null
TMC Faction Suggests New Names, Symbols After EC Bars Party Name For Bypolls

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Seat And Poll History

The Nandigram by-election was necessitated after Adhikari, who won two Assembly seats in May, chose to retain Bhabanipur and left Nandigram vacant.

By-elections will be held in Nandigram and Rejinagar on October 6, with results due on October 9.

Nandigram has been a key constituency in West Bengal politics for nearly two decades. In 2007, protests broke out after the then Left Front government allowed land acquisition for a chemical project. Police firing during the protests killed 14 people.

In 2011, Banerjee came to power, ending 34 years of Left Front rule.

In 2021, Banerjee left her Bhabanipur seat to contest from Nandigram against Adhikari after he defected to the BJP. She lost the contest by 1,956 votes. In 2026, Adhikari defeated Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

The EC froze the TMC’s original name and ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol after Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy factions both claimed the party. - PTI
SC Agrees Urgent Listing Of Mamata Banerjee's Plea Challenging EC's Decision To Freeze Party Name, Symbol

By PTI

Faction Name And Symbol

The Election Commission of India allotted the Mamata Banerjee-led faction the name "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" and the football player symbol for the October 6 by-election.

The rival faction was allotted the name "Democratic Trinamool Congress" and the envelope symbol.

In May, the TMC's Falta candidate Jahangir Khan withdrew from the Assembly re-poll weeks after the party lost power in the state. The BJP won the poll with a record margin.

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