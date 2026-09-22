UNGA 2026: What To Expect As World Leaders Gather In New York And Who’s Missing

Nearly 130 heads of state and government are expected in New York for UNGA 2026, with the 81st General Assembly’s high-level General Debate beginning on Tuesday
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are among the prominent leaders attending, with the Ukraine peace process and wider Middle East tensions among the major diplomatic issues in focus
Xi Jinping will be absent from New York and is instead due in Washington for talks with Trump, while some other leaders, including Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu, are being represented by senior officials
World leaders are gathering in New York for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, with the annual General Debate beginning on Tuesday and continuing through Saturday before resuming on Monday.
The UN says nearly 130 heads of state and government will attend the high-level week in person. This year’s General Assembly theme is “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”
The General Debate is the central event, while the UN has also scheduled high-level meetings on the right to development, climate action and a just transition, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness and the Durban Declaration.
Trump, Lula And Zelenskyy
US President Donald Trump is attending the General Assembly and is scheduled to address the opening day. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is also among the opening speakers. The Brazilian presidency’s official agenda lists his participation in the UN General Assembly programme.
Ukraine is expected to draw particular attention, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York and a meeting with Trump agreed for the sidelines of the General Assembly.
Zelenskyy said after a phone call with Trump on Sunday that the two leaders had agreed to meet in New York. He said the discussions would include the peace process, de-escalation and issues including energy security, food security and the protection of civilians.
Middle East In Focus
Jordan’s King Abdullah II is also in New York and is due to deliver Jordan’s address to the 81st General Assembly. The Royal Hashemite Court said earlier last week that he would hold meetings with other participating heads of state and delegations on the margins of the UNGA.
Iran is also represented at the gathering. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday with a diplomatic delegation for the General Assembly, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry. The Iranian presidency has also been listed as the official source for President Masoud Pezeshkian’s participation.
The wider regional agenda includes conflicts and security issues in the Middle East, alongside the formal UN discussions on peace, development, climate and global governance.
Xi Will Be In Washington
Chinese President Xi Jinping is among the most prominent leaders absent from the New York gathering.
Instead, Xi will be in Washington this week for a state visit to Trump. The White House said Trump will receive Xi at the White House on Thursday, following his arrival in the US on Wednesday.
Xi’s Washington schedule overlaps with the UN General Assembly’s high-level week, making the US-China summit a separate major diplomatic event as leaders assemble in New York.
Who Else Is Missing?
Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not attend the General Assembly in person. Nigeria’s State House said on Monday that Vice President Kashim Shettima, who travelled to New York on Sunday, will represent Tinubu and deliver the country’s national statement.
The General Assembly’s formal programme runs alongside a dense schedule of bilateral meetings and high-level events in New York. The combination of major-power diplomacy, the Ukraine peace process and Middle East issues is expected to make the week a key forum for governments to present their positions and conduct talks on the margins of the UN’s main annual diplomatic gathering.