Italy Burqa Ban: Meloni Announces Niqab Ban In Schools, New Rules For Foreign Students

Giorgia Meloni has announced plans to ban burqas and niqabs in Italian schools as part of proposed new education rules.
The proposals include a legal cap on foreign students in classrooms and compulsory Italian lessons for some foreign students’ parents.
Italy already has a 30 per cent limit on foreign students per class, while the new measures require parliamentary approval to become law.
Italy will ban burqas and niqabs in schools and introduce a legal cap on foreign students in classrooms under measures announced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, with immigration expected to remain a central issue ahead of the country’s 2027 general election.
Al Jazeera reported that Meloni announced the proposed changes on Sunday at the national festival of Gioventu Nazionale, the youth wing of her nationalist conservative Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, in Rome. She also said Italian language lessons would become compulsory for parents of foreign students facing “serious difficulties integrating into the school system”.
“For us, anyone who comes to Italy and wants to build their future here must learn our language, understand our culture, and respect our rules,” she said to a standing ovation at the Gioventu Nazionale national festival in Rome. “It is the only serious way to welcome them.”
Once approved by the government, the changes would require parliamentary approval within 60 days to become law.
Italy’s law on face coverings
Burqas are full-face veils that cover the entire face, including the eyes, while niqabs also cover the face but leave the eyes visible.
Neither covering is expressly banned in Italy. Al Jazeera reported that a 1975 law prohibits the use of helmets or garments that make identification difficult without a justified reason.
A 2008 ruling later clarified that full-face coverings could be worn for religious or cultural reasons, provided the face is revealed when identity verification is required.
The proposed school ban comes as the anti-immigrant League party, which is part of Meloni’s governing coalition, has also sought to change the rules. The party submitted a bill earlier this year that would ban helmets or garments that make identification difficult, except in specific circumstances such as sporting events or places of worship.
The National Future (FN) party, which is further to the right of FdI, also called for a crackdown on the wearing of burqas in schools in July.
Proposed limit on foreign students
Alongside the proposed burqa and niqab ban, Meloni said she would introduce a legal cap on the number of foreign students in each class.
However, Al Jazeera reported that a 30 per cent limit on foreign students per class and school already exists under Italian law. Meloni did not specify how the proposed measure would change the existing limit.
Foreign students currently account for about 12 per cent of enrolment in Italian schools.
Meloni’s right-wing administration is Italy’s longest-running government since the end of the Second World War. Her party is expected to face a serious challenge in 2027 from National Future, which is further to the right of FdI and whose popularity has increased rapidly in polls since February.