The Rise Of Giorgia Meloni: Italy's Longest-serving Postwar PM & A Leader Of Right Who "Doesn't Beg"

Meloni joined Italy’s Youth Front at 15 and later became a councillor, national youth leader and minister under Silvio Berlusconi.
Her party won 28.59% in the 2024 European Parliament elections, strengthening her position in European politics.
Her decade-long relationship with journalist Andrea Giambruno ended in 2023 after off-air recordings sparked controversy over his conduct.
“Italy does not beg," Giorgia Meloni's sharp response to Donald Trump after the US President claimed she had “begged” him for a photograph at the G7 summit in June captured something central to the Italian Prime Minister's political persona- a nationalist streak and a readiness to publicly push back, even against an ally.
Trump had claimed that Meloni had asked him for a picture and that he agreed because he “felt sorry for her”. Meloni said she was “frankly stunned” by the remarks and described Trump's account as “completely fabricated”.
“I can only say that it's a shame he doesn't share the same resolve towards the enemies of the West,” she said, before adding: “But there is one thing he must remember: Italy and I do not beg.”
Around three months later, Meloni reached a historic milestone in her political career. After 1,413 days in office, her government became the longest-continuously serving government in Italy's postwar history, surpassing Silvio Berlusconi's previous record.
The milestone came nearly four years after Meloni took office in October 2022 as Italy's first woman prime minister. For a politician who began her career as a teenage activist on Italy's right, the record marks the culmination of a three-decade political journey.
A Teenage Activist To Politician
Meloni was born in Rome on January 15, 1977, and grew up in the Italian capital. At 15, in 1992, she joined the Youth Front, the youth wing of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), a neo-fascist political party.
She later founded a student organisation, Gli Antenati, or “The Ancestors”, which opposed public education reform. In 1996, she became leader of Student Action, a student movement associated with the National Alliance, a post-fascist and national-conservative organisation.
Her political rise continued quickly. In 1998, she was elected as a councillor of the Province of Rome, a position she held until 2002. She subsequently became national director and president of Youth Action, the youth chapter of the National Alliance.
By then, Meloni was moving from youth politics into mainstream electoral politics.
From Parliament To Berlusconi's Cabinet
In the 2006 general election, Meloni was elected to the Chamber of Deputies and became its vice-president. She also began working as a journalist.
Two years later, she entered government. In 2008, she was appointed Minister of Youth in Silvio Berlusconi's government, becoming one of the youngest ministers in Italian political history. She remained in the post until 2011, when Berlusconi was forced to resign.
Her years in government gave her experience at the national level, but the next stage of her political career would be built outside the establishment.
Founding The Brothers Of Italy
In 2012, Meloni, along with other Italian politicians, founded the Brothers of Italy or Fratelli d'Italia.
The party spent much of its first decade in opposition. Meloni was re-elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 2013, but resigned in 2014 to focus on the party. That year, she became president of the Brothers of Italy.
The party's fortunes changed over the following years. In the 2022 general election, the Brothers of Italy won around 26 per cent of the vote and emerged as the largest party in parliament. A right-wing coalition involving the Brothers of Italy, the League and Forza Italia went on to form the government.
Meloni became Italy's first woman prime minister when she took office in October 2022.
A Leader Of The Right
Meloni's political roots remain central to how she is viewed in Italy and Europe.
The Brothers of Italy's symbol carries the tricolour flame associated with the Italian Social Movementnt (MSI). MSI was founded after World War II by former members of Italy's banned fascist parties, and members of the Brothers of Italy have faced accusations of nostalgia for the country's fascist past.
Meloni's political agenda has also changed over time. In the past, she backed strong anti-immigrant, anti-EU and anti-establishment positions.
After taking office, however, her government emerged as one of the more stable administrations in Italy's postwar history.
Her position in Europe was strengthened by the 2024 European Parliament elections. The Brothers of Italy received 28.59% of the vote in Italy, up from around 26% in the 2022 general election.
The result strengthened Meloni's position in European politics. She emerged as a potential kingmaker, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French far-right leader Marine Le Pen both seeking her support.
Politico also ranked her as Europe's most influential political figure in 2024.
Meloni's Personal Life
Meloni's personal life has also occasionally become part of the public spotlight.
In 2023, she announced the end of her relationship with television journalist Andrea Giambruno after almost 10 years together. The couple have a daughter, Ginevra.
The announcement came after off-air recordings of Giambruno, then a presenter on Mediaset's news talkshow Diario Del Giorno, emerged in which he made foul and suggestive comments towards a female colleague.
Earlier, Meloni had defended Giambruno after he said women should “avoid getting drunk” if they wanted to avoid being raped. She said his remarks had been misinterpreted and described them as hasty.
In announcing their separation, Meloni said their paths had diverged and that she would defend their friendship and their daughter.
What Meloni's Supporters And Critics Say?
As per DW, Meloni's government points to one million additional people in employment over its four years in power, unemployment below 6% and a €21 billion reduction in personal income taxes.
Her supporters have also highlighted what they describe as a sharp decline in migrant arrivals and argue that Italy's influence on the world stage has increased.
Critics, however, say the country's long-standing problems remain. They point to weak productivity, demographic decline and persistent problems in healthcare, education and public administration.
The rising cost of living has also remained a major criticism.
India-Italy Ties
India and Italy have described their relationship as having evolved from a cordial friendship into a “special strategic partnership”, driven by shared democratic values and a common vision for economic and technological cooperation.
In a joint article published in May 2026, Modi and Meloni said the partnership was gaining a “new and higher dimension”, combining Italy's industrial and manufacturing capabilities with India's economic scale, engineering talent and growing start-up ecosystem.
Trade and investment are central to the relationship. The two leaders said they aim to take bilateral trade beyond the €20 billion mark by 2029, with opportunities in defence and aerospace, clean technology, machinery, pharmaceuticals, automotive components, textiles and tourism.
Technology is another major area of cooperation, particularly artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced manufacturing, critical minerals and digital infrastructure. Modi and Meloni also highlighted collaboration in space, defence, cybersecurity and energy, including renewable energy and green hydrogen.
The two countries are also seeking greater connectivity through the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, linking the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean regions through transport, digital networks, energy systems and resilient supply chains.
The Record
Meloni's political journey has now culminated in a record that few Italian governments have achieved.
On September 4, 2026, her government reached 1,413 days in office, becoming the longest-serving government in the history of the Italian Republic and surpassing Berlusconi's second government, which lasted 1,412 days.
For Meloni, the milestone is not simply a measure of time in office. It represents the transformation of a politician who entered the world of politics at 15 into Italy's first woman prime minister and now the country's longest-continuously serving postwar prime minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated his “friend” Meloni on the milestone, saying it reflected the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership. He also said her friendship had been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership.