Balakot Hero Abhinandan Varthaman Joins Goa Airline After Retiring From Indian Air Force

Former Indian Air Force Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman has joined private regional airline FLY91 as a pilot.
Varthaman, aged 43, retired from the Indian Air Force in March this year and joined the carrier last month.
FLY91 operates six ATR 72-600 aircraft from its operational bases located in Goa and Hyderabad.
Former Indian Air Force Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman has joined private airline FLY91 as a pilot after retiring from service. Varthaman is 43 and retired from the IAF in March this year. Sources said he joined FLY91 last month.
There were no immediate details about his role or flying responsibilities at the airline. A FLY91 spokesperson declined to comment and said personal information about employees was a private matter.
Balakot Dogfight Background
In February 2019, after a Pulwama suicide bombing killed 40 CRPF personnel, Indian forces struck terrorists in Pakistani territory. New Delhi said the target was a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Balakot. Pakistan responded the next day, and the Pakistani Air Force's retaliation raised fears of war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
On February 27, 2019, Varthaman downed Pakistan's F-16 fighter aircraft before his own jet was struck. His MiG-21 Bison was also hit during the aerial combat, forcing him to eject over Pakistan-occupied territory, where Pakistani forces captured him. Pakistan held him for three days before releasing him on the night of March 1. He also suffered injuries while ejecting from his MiG-21 Bison.
Award And Airline Details
He is credited as the only MiG-21 pilot to shoot down an F-16. In 2021, he received the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry award. The award citation praised his "exceptional sense of duty" during the dogfight.
The citation recognised his actions in engaging Pakistani aircraft despite facing a numerically superior force. Varthaman was a Wing Commander at the time of the strike. The IAF later promoted him to Group Captain.
FLY91 began commercial operations in March 2024 and now flies six ATR 72-600 aircraft from bases in Goa and Hyderabad.