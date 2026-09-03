Balakot Hero Abhinandan Varthaman Joins Goa Airline After Retiring From Indian Air Force

On February 27, 2019, Varthaman downed Pakistan's F-16 fighter aircraft before his own jet was struck. His MiG-21 Bison was also hit during the aerial combat, forcing him to eject over Pakistan-occupied territory, where Pakistani forces captured him. Pakistan held him for three days before releasing him on the night of March 1. He also suffered injuries while ejecting from his MiG-21 Bison.