Minneapolis Tower Shooting: Two Killed, Suspect Dead, 3 Cops Injured

Two people were killed and the suspect was found dead following gunfire at a downtown Minneapolis apartment tower on Wednesday afternoon.
Three Minneapolis police officers were injured during the incident, including two who suffered gunshot wounds, and all remain in stable condition.
Emergency calls reported gunfire shortly after 4.30 pm, prompting law enforcement to advise residents to avoid the nearby Loring Park neighbourhood.
Two people were killed and the suspect was found dead after gunfire erupted at a downtown Minneapolis apartment tower on Wednesday afternoon. Three Minneapolis police officers were injured, including two who suffered gunshot wounds. Hennepin County Medical Center informed that all three officers were in stable condition.
Police reported that a 911 call about gunfire came in just after 4.30 pm. Officers entered the high-rise three minutes later, found victims inside and then heard more shots. The incident triggered a wider police response near the tower by the Minneapolis Convention Center and residents were told to avoid the nearby Loring Park neighbourhood.
Scene Inside Tower
Officers pursued the gunfire upstairs. On an upper level, responders met "a haze that significantly limited their visibility", police Sgt Garrett Parten said during a Wednesday evening media briefing. One person was declared dead on site, while another passed away after reaching a hospital, Parten added.
Police have not yet said how the shooter died. Hennepin County Medical Center informed that it received seven patients but did not give further details about the other wounded people.
"This is a tremendously tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with the families, the loved ones of those who lost their lives, those who were injured and with the injured officers and their families," Parten said.
Witness Accounts
Residents described panic. Julius Bailey said he was sitting outside his apartment building when he heard shots and saw a man he recognised as a resident holding a pistol. He said he heard a woman screaming, ran away at once and counted eight shots.
Bailey said he knew the man because he was known for showing off his weapon. He added that he had tried to avoid him since moving into the building in June. "I could tell he was trouble," he said.
Chris Miller dashed outside after hearing quick weapon discharges. He suspected the attacker's identity, having spotted someone carrying a firearm in the corridor days earlier and alerting property managers, Miller said.
Officials Mobilise
Video posted on social media showed police aiming rifles upward at an apartment tower near the Minneapolis Convention Center. Officials also asked residents to stay away from the nearby Loring Park neighbourhood.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz posted on social media that state officials were on the ground to help local law enforcement respond. "Grateful to law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of our neighbours in Downtown Minneapolis this afternoon," Walz said. He added, "Minnesota is praying for our first responders."
FBI Director Kash Patel also posted on X that the agency was responding and "will offer any and all resources necessary to assist local authorities".
By the time local, state and federal agencies were responding at the Minneapolis apartment building, two people were dead, the suspect was dead and three police officers had been injured.