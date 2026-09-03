'No Country Should be Helping Iran Evade Sanctions': Marco Rubio Warns Of US Action

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he does not believe India and Iran are currently negotiating a trade deal, while warning that countries helping Tehran circumvent US sanctions could themselves face punitive measures. His remarks came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, where the two leaders discussed bilateral trade and the escalating situation in West Asia.