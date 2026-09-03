'No Country Should be Helping Iran Evade Sanctions': Marco Rubio Warns Of US Action

Rubio says no India-Iran trade deal is currently under negotiation.
US warns countries helping Iran evade sanctions could face penalties.
Modi and Pezeshkian discussed trade, regional tensions and diplomacy in Bishkek.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he does not believe India and Iran are currently negotiating a trade deal, while warning that countries helping Tehran circumvent US sanctions could themselves face punitive measures. His remarks came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, where the two leaders discussed bilateral trade and the escalating situation in West Asia.
Asked on The Brian Kilmeade Show whether India and Iran were working on a trade arrangement, Rubio said, “Well, I don't think there's a trade deal between India and Iran.”
Rubio Warns Countries Helping Iran Could Face Sanctions
Rubio acknowledged that countries have their own foreign policies and that several governments maintain contact with Tehran. However, he stressed that Washington would act against countries that help Iran bypass US sanctions.
“I think what ultimately happens, though, is — and the President's been very clear — is no country should be helping Iran evade sanctions,” Rubio said.
He accused Iran of seeking to generate revenue that could be used to support terrorism and develop a nuclear weapon, adding that countries facilitating such mechanisms could also come under US sanctions.
“And if countries decide to do that, then we're going to have to sanction them too,” Rubio said.
The warning comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, with Washington closely monitoring Iran's economic and diplomatic ties with other countries.
Modi, Pezeshkian Discuss Trade, West Asia Crisis
During his meeting with Pezeshkian, Modi reiterated India's commitment to its long-standing relationship with Iran and called for expanding and diversifying bilateral trade.
“Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India's long-standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors. We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come,” Modi said in a post on X.
The two leaders also discussed the situation in West Asia, with Modi reiterating India's support for efforts aimed at securing lasting peace. The Ministry of External Affairs described the meeting as “fruitful”.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Modi reiterated India's position that regional disputes should be resolved through “dialogue and diplomacy”. He also stressed the need to protect freedom of navigation and commerce.
The discussions included the safety of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilians amid the ongoing conflict. Modi also reaffirmed India's willingness to cooperate with Iran through multilateral platforms such as BRICS and the SCO.
Modi also invited Pezeshkian to India for the BRICS Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 12 to 13.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior Iranian officials were present during the meeting.