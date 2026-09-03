Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata Office Ransacked; TMC MP Blames BJP As Police Detain Six

In his post on X, Banerjee wrote: “This is what the BJP has done to my party office in the early hours of this morning. Will the Governor of WB act? Will the Union Home Minister act? Will the PMO act? Or will they continue to look the other way? It is high time the judiciary, particularly the Calcutta High Court, takes serious note of what is happening and acts to uphold the rule of law in West Bengal. And one simple question for Suvendu Adhikari: why are you so scared of the Trinamool Congress and of me that you have to resort to this kind of intimidation? If this is how the Opposition is to be treated in West Bengal, through violence, vandalism and intimidation, then the Chief Minister have no moral authority to remain in office. He must resign. This is not democracy. This is political thuggery. Shame on those responsible. And shame on those who choose to remain silent. Every act like this will be remembered. Every attack, every act of intimidation, every abuse of power. Nothing will be forgotten,” he said.