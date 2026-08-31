CRPF Denied RTI Request For Pellet-gun Use Records From July 20 Protests: TMC’s Gokhale

On X, Gokhale wrote, “CRPF claims use of pellet guns on protestors in Delhi is not a human rights violation. I’d filed an RTI with Rapid Action Force (which is a part of CRPF) asking for information related to the use of pellet guns on unarmed protestors on 20th July during the Jantar Mantar protests. Under law, CRPF is exempt from RTI Act EXCEPT in cases related to corruption or human rights violations."