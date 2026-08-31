CRPF Denied RTI Request For Pellet-gun Use Records From July 20 Protests: TMC’s Gokhale

CRPF refused an RTI request seeking records on RAF pellet-gun use during July 20 protests.
Saket Gokhale argued the information concerns alleged human-rights violations and injuries to student protesters.
Supreme Court has formed a committee to examine allegations of excessive force during the protests.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) turned down a request for its ammunition log, issue registers and other records tied to the Rapid Action Force's pellet-gun use and anti-riot deployment during the July 20 protests over exam irregularities. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saket Gokhale raised the issue on Monday.
The demonstrations were over examination irregularities. In his RTI filing, Gokhale said the RAF used plastic and metallic pellets that injured students, including one who could lose vision in his right eye. He described that as a human-rights violation and asked for details and records of the ammunition used.
The Supreme Court has set up a five-member committee to probe allegations of violence linked to the July 20 student protests. The panel will review pellet-gun use after allegations that force used on the march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament was excessive and disproportionate.
RTI Dispute Details
Gokhale asked for records on the ammunition used and on RAF deployment. He also said Central Armed Police Forces must disclose such information under the RTI. He said the CRPF should provide the records because the matter involved a human-rights violation.
On X, Gokhale wrote, “CRPF claims use of pellet guns on protestors in Delhi is not a human rights violation. I’d filed an RTI with Rapid Action Force (which is a part of CRPF) asking for information related to the use of pellet guns on unarmed protestors on 20th July during the Jantar Mantar protests. Under law, CRPF is exempt from RTI Act EXCEPT in cases related to corruption or human rights violations."
In its July 30 reply, the CRPF invoked Section 24(1) of the RTI Act, 2005 and said the organisation was exempt from disclosure except in cases involving corruption or human-rights allegations.
The CRPF reply stated, “On the basis of available information, the allegations made in the application do not attract the exception relating to violation of human rights under the proviso to section 24(1) of the RTI Act, 2005. Hence, this office is not liable to disclose any information in this regard to you under RTI Act, 2005."
Gokhale challenged that view in appeal. He said the request related to pellet ammunition fired at a peaceful civilian assembly on 20 July 2026 and injuries that carried a risk of permanent blindness.
His appeal said, “This request is not barred by section 24. Although the CRPF is a notified organisation under the Second Schedule, the information sought here pertains to allegations of human rights violations — the firing of pellet ammunition upon a peaceful civilian assembly on 20 July 2026, causing grievous injury, including injuries to the eyes with a risk of permanent blindness.”
He further argued that such information is outside the Section 24 bar and should be given within 45 days. Gokhale also said the material sought was not linked to intelligence or covert functions.
“...it concerns the use of force against civilians in a policing operation in the national capital, the essential facts of which are already on official record and in the public domain,” he said. He added that the request also involved the life-and-liberty proviso under Section 7(1).
The CRPF again replied on August 21, saying the information sought related to operational and security matters and repeating that it was exempt from disclosure. Gokhale said he would approach the Supreme Court after the appellate authority again denied the information, citing “the same excuse.” There was no immediate response from the CRPF.
Pellet Gun Row
Neither Delhi Police nor the CRPF has formally commented on pellet-gun use even though some records have surfaced showing they were used.
Delhi Police filed a case regarding the student, who might lose vision in one eye due to the pellets. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took the victim to a police station and refused to leave until a first information report (FIR) was filed. He said the victim had around 200 pellet wounds on his body, including three that struck his eye.
The RAF has drawn criticism for using pellet guns. The use of pellet guns, categorised as a non-lethal deterrent along with tear gas, rubber bullets and smoke grenades, is included in the RAF’s manual for crowd control.