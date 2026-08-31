Meta Fixes AI Glasses Loophole To Prevent Secret Bystander Recordings

Meta is rolling out an update to automatically shut down AI smart glasses cameras if the capture LED is covered during recording.
Meta AR Vice-President Alex Himel stated on Threads that the measure will reliably protect bystanders from undetected filming.
Some users previously bypassed safeguards by initiating a recording first and subsequently obstructing the white light sensor.
Meta is moving to close a loophole in its AI smart glasses that let some users record people without consent. The glasses use a white light sensor that starts blinking when the wearer takes a photo or records video. If the sensor is blocked, the camera is supposed to switch off.
Some users got around that control by starting a recording first and then covering the sensor. Meta’s AR Vice-President Alex Himel wrote on Threads that a new update would improve the reliability of the capture LED on the AI glasses and stop the camera if the light is covered during recording.
Himel’s Threads Update
Meta has framed the change as part of a broader effort to protect bystanders. Himel announced the update on Threads while explaining how the company plans to strengthen the recording alert.
“We’re going to keep rolling out updates like this to make sure the capture LED can reliably alert bystanders when photos or videos are being captured for someone’s gallery. Only a tiny minority of people try to get around these protections, and the fact they have to go to these lengths shows our efforts are working. We’ll keep improving and evolving our approach,” Himel said.
The update is meant to ensure that covering the light during an active recording will shut the camera down.
Backlash And Risks
The backlash is widening. Meta’s AI glasses have drawn criticism across borders as more people report being recorded without consent and then finding their photos or videos uploaded to social media.
Critics have also pointed to security risks. They have warned that the glasses could be used to stalk children, record medical appointments, enter high-security set-ups and harvest confidential bank information.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri warned users about posting such content online. Even so, wearers of the glasses have largely been left to regulate themselves or follow local rules where those apply.
Meta’s User Guidance
Meta has urged users to act responsibly. The company exhorted users to “be a good community member,” adding: “If you wouldn’t film it with your phone – you shouldn’t film it with your glasses.”
That guidance has not stopped misuse from appearing online. Non-consensual recordings captured with Meta’s AI glasses remain easy to find on social media platforms such as Instagram.
The videos include pranks targeting retail workers and families. They also include instances of sexual harassment presented as flirting.