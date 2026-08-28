Instagram, SIM Cards And Romance: Delhi Couple Arrested in Pakistan Spy Case

How Did Sahil And Sameera Allegedly Enter The Spy Network?

Police officials said the two first met in 2022, after which they exchanged contact details and remained in regular communication. The relationship developed over the following two years, and by 2024, they had fallen in love and decided to marry. A police officer associated with the investigation said Sameera subsequently told Sahil about a Pakistani man whom she had been communicating with on Instagram, as per Indian Express.