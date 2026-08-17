Shahzad Bhatti Network: How India Cracked Down On The ISI-Backed Terror Syndicate Ahead Of Independence Day

Security agencies detained 253 people across 14 states during a crackdown on the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day.
More than 80 FIRs and 200-plus arrests have been recorded against the network under various laws.
Amit Shah said the operation recovered IEDs, grenades, pistols, cartridges and CCTV cameras used for espionage.
The Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) an ISI-backed terror syndicate, has come under a multi-state crackdown ahead of Independence Day.
Indian security agencies detained 253 people across 14 states during an operation conducted on August 12, the ministry said on Monday. More than 80 FIRs have been registered and over 200 arrests recorded against the network.
The operation was carried out as part of the government’s "zero tolerance" policy towards cross-border terrorism.
In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Modi government had "destroyed" the ISI-backed terror group and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives.
"Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states upholding a brilliant example of India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism," Shah added.
Multi-State Crackdown
The Shahzad Bhatti Network is described by the Ministry of Home Affairs as a Pakistan-based, ISI-backed terror syndicate. According to the ministry, it is linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India.
The network has also allegedly been paying local conduits to conduct reconnaissance of police, defence and religious sites and install CCTV cameras for espionage.
The coordinated operation was carried out using a real-time intelligence-sharing system with state police forces. It resulted in 253 detentions across 14 states.
Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of detentions at 62, followed by Haryana with 52, Delhi with 51 and Punjab with 44. Rajasthan reported 15 detentions, Maharashtra eight and Uttarakhand five.
Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar recorded three detentions each, while Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala recorded two each. Fresh FIRs were registered in Delhi and Karnataka.
Cumulatively, over 80 FIRs and more than 200 arrests have been recorded against SBN under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Explosive Substances Act.
What Was Recovered?
Security agencies recovered IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges and CCTV cameras used for espionage during the operations.
The Ministry of Home Affairs said these recoveries confirmed the network’s direct cross-border links.
Shah said the recoveries were made from the ISI-funded group and that the network was involved in several terrorist activities.
Security agencies reaffirmed the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terror and said coordinated action would continue to dismantle SBN networks across the country.