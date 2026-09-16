Centre Declares Pakistan-Based Shahzad Bhatti Network A Terrorist Outfit Under UAPA

Bhatti Network Allegations

The outfit targets local recruits. "'Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)' is an organisation whose objective is to involve gullible youth and local criminals to smuggle arms, explosives, and narcotics from across the border, and through terrorist activities, pose a serious threat to the democratic system, communal harmony, and internal security of the country," the notification added. It also engages in "radicalising gullible youth" through lures while coordinating anti-national operations alongside other outlawed entities.