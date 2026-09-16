India Condemns Drone Attack Near Makkah, Calls for Peace and Stability in Region

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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MEA says it is deeply concerned over the attack near Makkah and condemns threats to Saudi territory, civilians and infrastructure.

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India drone attack Makkah, drone attack near Makkah
India condemned the drone attack near Makkah and expressed deep concern over the incident. Photo: X, Screengrab from PTI video
Summary of this article

  • India condemned the drone attack near Makkah and expressed deep concern over the incident.

  • The MEA highlighted Makkah’s special significance to Muslims across the world.

  • India called for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

India on Wednesday condemned a drone attack near Makkah in Saudi Arabia, saying it was deeply concerned by the incident and reiterating its condemnation of attacks on Saudi Arabia’s sovereign territory and actions that endanger civilian lives and infrastructure.

In a response to media queries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the incident was particularly concerning given Makkah’s special significance to Muslims across the world. India also hoped for an early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

India condemns attack near Makkah

“We are deeply concerned at the drone attack near Makkah,” the MEA said.

“India reiterates its condemnation of attacks on the sovereign territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of actions that endanger civilian lives and infrastructure,” the ministry said.

Saudi authorities said their air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone south of Makkah before it entered restricted airspace over the city. Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki attributed the drone to Yemen’s Houthi movement, while the Houthis denied targeting Makkah.

The incident comes as Saudi Arabia and the Houthis come amid a wider regional conflict.

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“We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” the MEA said.

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