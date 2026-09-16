WPL 2027 Schedule Announced: Kochi to Host October Auction Ahead of January Tournament Kickoff

The countdown to the fifth edition of the Women's Premier League is officially on. The WPL 2027 will be played from 14 January to 7 February 2027, giving fans a full month of high-octane women's cricket action. Along with the dates, the terms for the season have also been announced, confirming the tournament window, the auction date, and the venue city well in advance — a move aimed at giving franchises maximum time to plan their campaigns.