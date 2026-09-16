WPL 2027 Schedule Announced: Kochi to Host October Auction Ahead of January Tournament Kickoff

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Since 2026, the Women's Premier League has shifted to an expanded January-to-February window to accommodate a bigger format and give teams consistent annual scheduling. Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter as the defending champions, having claimed their second title by defeating the Delhi Capitals in the 2026 final

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WPL 2026 Final: DC vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match against Delhi Capitals, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Summary of this article

  • The WPL 2027 will run from January 14 to February 7, 2027.

  • The player auction is scheduled for October 28, 2026, in Kochi

  • Franchises are now gearing up for crucial retentions and strategic planning

The countdown to the fifth edition of the Women's Premier League is officially on. The WPL 2027 will be played from 14 January to 7 February 2027, giving fans a full month of high-octane women's cricket action. Along with the dates, the terms for the season have also been announced, confirming the tournament window, the auction date, and the venue city well in advance — a move aimed at giving franchises maximum time to plan their campaigns.

Adding to the excitement, the Player Auction for the season will be held on 28 October 2026 in Kochi. This marks the first time the auction city has been officially confirmed this early, giving teams ample time to strategize, review their retentions, and plan their purses well in advance of the big day.

The WPL has come a long way since its inaugural season in 2023, when Mumbai Indians lifted the maiden title. Royal Challengers Bengaluru broke through in 2024, before Mumbai Indians reclaimed the crown in 2025, and RCB struck back again in 2026. Delhi Capitals have reached every final so far but are still chasing their first title, making them one of the league's most compelling storylines heading into 2027.

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Franchises will now begin the crucial phase of deciding which players to retain and which to release back into the pool, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive auction. With every WPL auction so far throwing up surprises — big-money buys, smart bargains, and fresh faces earning their spot — fans can expect another edition full of drama in Kochi.

The five-week window also suggests a bigger, more expansive format is on the cards. As teams gear up for retentions and strategy, speculation will only intensify over the coming weeks about marquee names, trades, and which uncapped talents could break through.

Also Read: Why Did India Refuse The Asia Cup Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi?

Mark your calendars — WPL 2027 is shaping up to be unmissable.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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