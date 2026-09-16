WPL 2027 Schedule Announced: Kochi to Host October Auction Ahead of January Tournament Kickoff

The WPL 2027 will run from January 14 to February 7, 2027.
The player auction is scheduled for October 28, 2026, in Kochi
Franchises are now gearing up for crucial retentions and strategic planning
The countdown to the fifth edition of the Women's Premier League is officially on. The WPL 2027 will be played from 14 January to 7 February 2027, giving fans a full month of high-octane women's cricket action. Along with the dates, the terms for the season have also been announced, confirming the tournament window, the auction date, and the venue city well in advance — a move aimed at giving franchises maximum time to plan their campaigns.
Adding to the excitement, the Player Auction for the season will be held on 28 October 2026 in Kochi. This marks the first time the auction city has been officially confirmed this early, giving teams ample time to strategize, review their retentions, and plan their purses well in advance of the big day.
The WPL has come a long way since its inaugural season in 2023, when Mumbai Indians lifted the maiden title. Royal Challengers Bengaluru broke through in 2024, before Mumbai Indians reclaimed the crown in 2025, and RCB struck back again in 2026. Delhi Capitals have reached every final so far but are still chasing their first title, making them one of the league's most compelling storylines heading into 2027.
Franchises will now begin the crucial phase of deciding which players to retain and which to release back into the pool, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive auction. With every WPL auction so far throwing up surprises — big-money buys, smart bargains, and fresh faces earning their spot — fans can expect another edition full of drama in Kochi.
The five-week window also suggests a bigger, more expansive format is on the cards. As teams gear up for retentions and strategy, speculation will only intensify over the coming weeks about marquee names, trades, and which uncapped talents could break through.
Mark your calendars — WPL 2027 is shaping up to be unmissable.