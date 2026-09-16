BFI Unveils LA 2028 Pathway: Asian Games 2026 Medallists To Get Direct Entry To World Boxing Championships 2027

Asian Games 2026 medallist boxers will secure direct selection as main entries for the 2027 World Boxing Championships in Kazakhstan
The 2027 World Championships serves as the opening stage of a four-tier International Olympic Committee-approved pathway for Los Angeles 2028
Gold medallists of the 10th Elite National Championships will act as reserves, or main entries in non-medalling and non-Asian Games Olympic categories
Asian Games 2026 medallist boxers will get a direct shot at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics under a new Boxing Federation of India selection policy that gives them automatic entry to the 2027 World Boxing Championships in Kazakhstan. That event will be the first Olympic qualifier on the road to LA 2028.
The BFI stated that the policy is aimed at helping India qualify the maximum number of boxers for the 2028 Games. It is built on a four-stage pathway developed by World Boxing and approved by the International Olympic Committee.
Qualification pathway
According to the World Boxing criteria adopted by the BFI, the 2027 World Boxing Championships in Kazakhstan will be the first qualifying event for the Los Angeles Olympics. That will be followed by the Asian Qualifier in China.
Two more chances will come in 2028. The final stages of qualification will be two World Qualifying Tournaments, which complete the four-stage pathway set out under the World Boxing system approved by the IOC.
Fairness remains central to the exercise. The BFI stated that the 2027-28 selection framework builds upon directives issued on December 8, 2025, ensuring complete clarity and openness across every stage.
Selection rules
“Asian Games 2026 medallists will be selected as the main entry in their respective weight categories. The gold medallists of the 10th Elite National Championships shall serve as the reserve entry in that weight category,” the circular issued by the BFI stated.
Domestic champions step in for other divisions. The gold medallist from the 10th Elite National Championships will claim the primary entry in weight classes where India misses an Asian Games 2026 medal or in LA 2028 Olympic divisions excluded from the continental event.
Boxers who reach the quota bout round but fail to secure a quota place at the World Championships will get direct entry to the Asian Qualifiers. The remaining places will be filled through a Ranking Selection Trial among the Elite National Campers. Those boxers must first enter the National Coaching Camp through the dedicated pathways laid down in the policy.
A similar process will apply for the two World Qualifying Tournaments in 2028, which are to be held in Italy and Hungary.
Camp and categories
“This policy has been framed to give our boxers a clear and structured route to Los Angeles 2028, built around consistent performance at the National Coaching Camp and at World Boxing’s qualification events,” BFI President Ajay Singh said.
The National Coaching Camp will begin with medallists of the 10th Elite National Championships, Asian Games medallists and any wild cards selected by the BFI Selection Committee under the provisions of the policy.
Different rules govern non-Olympic divisions. National champions from the 10th Elite National Championships secure direct entry to the 2027 World Championships, while runners-up take the reserve spots.